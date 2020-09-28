[TechSparks 2020] India’s largest startup tech event is here. What’s in it for women entrepreneurs?

India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem wouldn’t be the thriving community it is without the driving force of women.





Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Vandana Luthra, Upasana Taku, Richa Kar, Falguni Nayar, Swati Bhargava, Anu Acharya, Geeta Manjunath…the list of women who have started businesses, helped them grow, and are fuelling the entrepreneurial spirit of thousands of others is long.





According to Bain & Company and Google, women entrepreneurs will generate around 150-170 million jobs by 2030. Women-owned businesses enterprises are playing a prominent role and hold the potential to change the economic and social trajectory of India and its women.

Whether you’re an established businesswoman, a new entrepreneur, or an aspiring founder, there’s just one destination you should be at in October: TechSparks 2020, the 11th edition of YourStory’s flagship event.

One of the most influential startup tech events in the country, TechSparks 2020 brings the top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem under one roof. The event, to be held from October 26 to 30, will be a virtual and all-immersive global experience.





YourStory has curated more than 100 sessions for its attendees so you can hear from the best and brightest minds in the industry from India and beyond.





TechSparks seeks to celebrate and reflect on the potential that the community of women entrepreneurs holds and focus on ways and means in which it can be tapped.





MAKERSIndia, a digital and video storytelling platform to accelerate women’s movement, will also feature dedicated tracks on women entrepreneurship, innovation, and diversity and inclusivity at the workplace.

Talks, discussions, and more.

As TechSparks goes global and all-virtual, YourStory is set to launch a report on 'The State of Women Entrepreneurship in India'. It will provide rich insights into factors that help women entrepreneurs thrive and hindrances to their growth. The report will also look at gender discrimination in India’s startup ecosystem and remedial solutions.





During the four-day event, investors will deliberate on how women in business are holding their own and making bold, impactful moves in the economy. Renowned entrepreneurs will share their experience of what it means to be a woman business leader.





A lot about equal opportunity is to do with having a safe and enabling environment with representation of all genders and differences. This edition of TechSparks will also deep-dive into enabling an inclusive and diverse workplace. India’s leading women in business will engage in ways to bring change and create a conducive work environment to help women thrive.





Entrepreneurs can also take the opportunity to network with investors and fellow entrepreneurs.





Future of STEM

For long, the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) were seen as male-dominant. That is now changing. The increase in the number of female students at top-tier institutes like IIT has become commonplace.





Experts and leaders from the field will discuss how and where India’s education system is headed, especially with the New Education Policy that will introduce new-age tech related subjects at an early stage.





At a time of rapid tech advancement where one cannot determine what career options are the future, reskilling and upskilling are the need of the hour. Given these circumstances, will the evolving system be well placed for the nature of current sensibilities and business requirements?





Explore, discuss, and find out more at TechSparks from October 26-30, 2020.





