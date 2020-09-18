Join us at TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, and totally virtual; Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India
- +0
- +0
TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, virtual
TechSparks 2020 goes virtual. Join us on October 26-30, for an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience.
Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India
Audible India Head Shailesh Sawlani says Amazon's audio service added value to people's daily lives in the lockdown.
Wakefit.co expands to home solutions
Sleep solutions startup Wakefit.co has invested Rs 15 crore to focus on R&D and hiring around 200 employees.
Making India's EV industry 'aatmanirbhar'
From being on the brink of closure to making EVs locally, Darwyn Motors IP is determined to take India to an all-electric future.
Using AR to make education fun
Infusory’s AR-based app TutAR helps teachers guide their students through simple visualisations of complex ideas.
Affordable home décor for the middle-class
Founded in 2018, Ghaziabad-based Chokhat sells home décor products priced between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000.
The story of Aahwahan Foundation
NGO Aahwahan Foundation is striving to make the world a better place through its various developmental projects.
An Ayurvedic business by a Padma Shree awardee
Pankajakasthuri Herbals’ Founder Dr J Hareendran Nair distributed his Ayurvedic medicines by driving his bike for 200-300 km.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0