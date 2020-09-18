Join us at TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, and totally virtual; Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India

By Team YS|18th Sep 2020
TechSparks 2020 goes virtual. Join us on October 26-30, for an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience.
TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, virtual

techsparks

TechSparks 2020 goes virtual. Join us on October 26-30, for an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience.


Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India

Audible India head

Audible India Head Shailesh Sawlani says Amazon's audio service added value to people's daily lives in the lockdown.


Wakefit.co expands to home solutions

Wakefit

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder of Wakefit | Image Source: Team Wakefit

Sleep solutions startup Wakefit.co has invested Rs 15 crore to focus on R&D and hiring around 200 employees.


Making India's EV industry 'aatmanirbhar'

The Darwyn Scooter

Darwyn Scooter

From being on the brink of closure to making EVs locally, Darwyn Motors IP is determined to take India to an all-electric future.


Using AR to make education fun

Infusory

Co-founders of Infusory: (L-R) Aadhil Khan, Shyam Pradeep Alil and Thomson Tom I Image Credit: Infusory

Infusory’s AR-based app TutAR helps teachers guide their students through simple visualisations of complex ideas.


Affordable home décor for the middle-class

Prachi Bhatia

Prachi Bhatia, Founder, Chokhat

Founded in 2018, Ghaziabad-based Chokhat sells home décor products priced between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000.


The story of Aahwahan Foundation

Aahwahan Foundation

Aahwahan has adopted government schools and provide free education to the students

NGO Aahwahan Foundation is striving to make the world a better place through its various developmental projects.


An Ayurvedic business by a Padma Shree awardee

Pankajakasthuri Herbals

Dr J Hareendran Nair, Founder, Pankajakasthuri Herbals

Pankajakasthuri Herbals’ Founder Dr J Hareendran Nair distributed his Ayurvedic medicines by driving his bike for 200-300 km. 


Join us at TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, and totally virtual; Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India
