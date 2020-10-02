Stephanie Cohen to co-head consumer and wealth management at Goldman Sachs; becomes potential CEO successor

By Tenzin Norzom|2nd Oct 2020
The development comes after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shuffled the executive ranks earlier this week.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Banker Stephanie Cohen was appointed to lead the consumer and wealth management division at Goldman Sachs, a New York-based investment bank and financial services company. The 43-year-old is considered a potential successor to CEO David Soloman.


The development came after the Wall Street Bank’s chief executive David Solomon shuffled the executive ranks earlier this week. The CEO had reorganised its operations in January to focus to consumer market.


Regarding her last role as the Chief Content Strategy, Stephanie took to LinkedIn and shared,

“I have had the privilege to work closely with colleagues across the firm, including in Consumer and Wealth Management businesses. I’ve learned so much from engaging with our private wealth clients, Marcus customers, and founders and CEOs of transformational financial technology companies.”

She also highlighted the bank streamlining digital consumer capabilities, citing the issuance of Apple Card last year.


Stephanie started her career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs right after graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1999. She rose through the ranks in the last two decades; from leading Mergers and Acquisition deals to becoming Global Head of General Industrials in 2011 and Global Head of Financial Sponsor M&A in 2015.


The year David Solomon was appointed as the CEO in 2018, Stephanie assumed the role of Chief Content Strategy and became the youngest banker in the management committee.


In 2015, she was listed among the 40 under 40 personalities by Fortune Magazine.


The banker, who also serves as a member of Board of Directors of CollegeSpring and Quill.org, is credited with driving women-focussed initiatives. In 2018, Stephanie led LAUNCH WITH GS, an initiative where Goldman Sachs committed $500 million to invest in women-led companies.


Earlier in April, the bank committed $300 million to help small businesses and communities to weather the financial and economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

Edited by Megha Reddy

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These women entrepreneurs are designing creative jewellery for a contemporary market

Tenzin Norzom

This former journalist is setting new benchmarks in online education with her institution

Rekha Balakrishnan

Why single women above 35 in India are saying ‘Yehi hai right choice, baby!’

Rekha Balakrishnan

These women entrepreneurs are revisiting simpler days of childhood by reviving traditional Indian games

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Startups agree Google's recent moves highlight need for Bharat AppStore
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why this flight attendant became an entrepreneur and started an aviation and hospitality institute

Tenzin Norzom

This 16-year-old Mumbai student has developed solutions for odour-free shoes and homes

Rekha Balakrishnan

Home chefs cash in as foodies across India acquire a taste for homecooked food amidst pandemic

Rekha Balakrishnan

Why this husband-wife duo started a health food startup during COVID-19

Tenzin Norzom

Director Alankrita Shrivastava explores sisterhood, sexuality, and breaking free in her latest film on Netflix

Rekha Balakrishnan

Google Doodle embraces the legacy of India’s theatre doyen Zohra Sehgal

Tenzin Norzom