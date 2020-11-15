These words by actor Shailene Woodly will refresh your worldview

From The Fault in Our Stars to Divergent series, and Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodly has proved her acting chops with memorable roles portraying emotional vulnerability and physical stunts.





Even as a young girl born and raised in California, Shailene had never been fond of the glamour and glitz that comes with being in the movie industry. And the person behind her celebrity is what strikes to many. The actor makes her own toothpaste, lipstick out of roasted beets, gets her own rainwater, and famously lives an eco-friendly lifestyle.





On her birthday, HerStory presents 12 quotes that capture her integrity as a person.

On love and gratefulness

“I think the most important thing in life is self-love, because if you don't have self-love, and respect for everything about your own body, your own soul, your own capsule, then how can you have an authentic relationship with anyone else?”





"I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are."





"You forget that you do choose your life, and there are so many things to be grateful for. I feel like society has gotten to that point where we're always looking for the next and the better, and we lose sight of what's actually in front of us."

“Worry is the product of a future that we cannot guarantee and guilt is the product of a past we cannot change.”

On passion

"If I'm passionate about something, I'll do everything I can to be a part of it."





“The reason I keep acting is that it fuels some kind of passion in me, but the day that those butterflies stop, is the day that I'm gonna quit because I could care less about the magazines or being famous or the money or the awards.”

On womanhood

"As women, we are constantly told that we need to compare ourselves to a girl in school, to our co-­workers, to the images in a magazine. How is the world going to advance if we’re always comparing ourselves to others?"





“How do we expect men to respect women or women to rise to more power when we don't respect our queendom in the same way that men respect their kingdom?"

On being eco-friendly

“All it takes is to pick up that one piece of trash you pass everyday on your way to work. Or to turn the water faucet off when you're brushing your teeth from afar. Or to compost. Or to buy 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper. Or to utilize vintage stores and secondhand markets. Or to fully devote yourself to only buying vegetables from local sources. It is remarkably easy to incorporate sustainable choices into our everyday, busy lives.”

"I'm not really fond of the trails left in the sky and a lot of chemicals that are being pumped through factories and even in the clothes we wear."

“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils. I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”





“My religion is the Earth, man. I believe in trees.”