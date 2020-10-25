On Katy Perry’s birthday, 10 quotes that capture the pop singer’s journey

Behind Katy Perry’s glamorous stardom lies a story of hard work and determination to follow her passion and believing in herself. These are also the ingredients that served her success — comparable to pop icon Michael Jackson – both of whom have an album with five number-one singles.





With numerous awards to her name, the pop singer’s fame is evident from the fact that nearly everyone can jump into the chorus of her songs Roar, Teenage Dream, and more.





An ardent supporter of human rights from the LGBTQ+ community, she dedicated the song Firework to the "It Gets Better Project" — a global movement against harassment of LGBTQ youth.





Her latest work, Smile, released in August 2020, is about finding hope in our darkest hours. On her 36th birthday, here are 10 quotes by the inspiring popstar.

On seizing opportunities

“I’ve just always been very aware and careful of everything so that I can be ready for the perfect opportunities as they come. I don’t take anything for granted or wait for anything to come to me.”

“Maybe you’re a reason why all the doors are closed, so you can open one that leads you to the perfect road.”

“You have to roll with the punches, or just know how to ebb and flow.”

On inclusivity and being yourself

“I hope in the future we will all be able to grow beyond labels. I believe everyone has value and everyone deserves respect, and everyone deserves a chance to live their dream regardless of their sexual orientation, or gender identity, or race, or religion, or size, or the colour of their hair.”





“It doesn’t always feel safe to live out who you are, but here’s the thing, though: I would not have chosen a different road.”





I have always been the kid who’s asked ’Why?’ In my faith, you’re just supposed to have faith. But I was always like ’why?’





I come from a very non-accepting family, but I'm very accepting.

On following one’s guts

“I have confidence because my research shows that I should just really trust my instincts.”

“I just feel like I’m going to be criticised regardless of what I do next, so I might as well do something that I feel really passionate about.”

On womanhood

“If you know how to measure a woman, you may not be a woman, first and foremost.”