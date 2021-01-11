Air India's longest flight with all-women cockpit crew lands in Bengaluru

By Press Trust of India|11th Jan 2021
The longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by any Indian airline had all-women cockpit crew comprising Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware, and Capt Shivani.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Air India's longest direct flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru with an all-woman cockpit crew successfully landed in the southern city on Monday.


The national carrier had said on Saturday that this flight would be the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by any Indian airline and the total flight time on this route would be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that day.

air india

The Air India crew with officials. Image Source: Twitter handle of Air India.

The direct distance between the two cities at opposite ends of the world is 13,993 km with a time zone change of around 13.5 hours.

"In a moment to cherish and celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Twitter.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco, he stated.

Flight AI176 departed from San Francisco in the USA at around 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 3.45 am (local time) on Monday.


The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 seats, including eight First Class, 35 Business Class,195 Economy class configuration besides four cockpit and 12 cabin crew.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India’s richest self-made woman under 40, Devita Saraf on building an empire worth Rs 1,200 Cr

Rekha Balakrishnan

Custody rights of Indian moms (and dads) after divorce

Sharika Nair

In times of coronavirus, these quotes can help you spark some hope

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why we need to achieve gender equality to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030

Natasha Mudhar
Daily Capsule
Naveen Tewari: the unicorn whisperer
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This woman entrepreneur’s agritech startup aims to make food on your plate safe, one ingredient at a time

Rekha Balakrishnan

This Kolkata-based eco-friendly startup is making the Earth greener

Tenzin Norzom

15 quotes by Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf that show the importance of enabling women

Tenzin Norzom

These women entrepreneurs are helping revolutionise farming practices with their agritech startups

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur’s organic cosmetic brand is producing makeup for Indian skin tones

Tenzin Norzom

Hima Kohli becomes first woman Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Tenzin Norzom