10 motivational quotes that will inspire you to seize the day

The one important thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is to “Seize the Day”. The phrase Carpe Diem holds a lot of importance, especially when we don’t know what tomorrow might bring.





What is the use of living a life of “What if’s”, “If only I could”, or worse still, one full of regrets? If there is the scope and will to do something, we must do it now. We forsake so many opportunities because we feel we do not have the time to pursue them or are simply too lazy to act upon them in the present.





While a forced introspection will allow us to better ourselves, it also offers a chance to help others in distress. No act, for social good, is big or small. Every thought and action counts. For, we are all in this together. And it’s only together, we can overcome it.





What’s that they say? You have but one life to live.





So, what are you waiting for? Make Carpe Diem your war cry. We present to you, a list of motivational quotes that will inspire you to seize the day!





“You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them.” – Shonda Rhimes





“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt





“If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.” – Nora Roberts





“As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to collaboration. Other people and other people’s ideas are often better than your own. Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” – Amy Poehler





If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on.” – Sheryl Sandberg





“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

― Mother Theresa





“You live but once; you might as well be amusing.” - Coco Chanel





“If you don't take risks, you'll have a wasted soul.” - Drew Barrymore





“Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance.”

- Oprah Winfrey