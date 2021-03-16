Nivruti Rai, Divya Gokulnath, and Geetha Manjunath recognised as 'Women Who Make India'

Digital and video storytelling platform MAKERS India recognised entrepreneurs Divya Gokulnath and Geetha Manjunath, and country head of Intel India, Nivruti Rai, for their trailblazing work, with the ‘Women Who Make India’ awards. The awards were presented during the MAKERS India conference last week.





Divya Gokulnath, who co-founded unicorn edtech startup BYJU’S bagged the ‘Women Entrepreneur of the Year’ for her progressive leadership, while Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO of NIRAMAI, received the ‘Woman in Science’ award for developing a breakthrough application using AI technology in medicine.





14-year-old Maya Anandan, a student of American Embassy School in New Delhi, took home the award for ‘Young Achiever’ for launching her clothing brand, BoardBurn during the lockdown.

The Emerging Women Entrepreneur 2021 Awards also recognised Jasmine Bala, Founder, Project Balika, for social impact; Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics in Health and Lifestyle category; and influencer Saloni Gaur, creator of Nazma Aapi, for creating funny videos with social impact.





Scientists Selavarani Elangovan and Saradamba Annasamudram, from global pure-play agriculture company Corteva Agriscience, won the technology award for their solutions focused on maximising productivity to enhancing yield, sustainability, and profitability.





With applications from women entrepreneurs from across India, the first-ever MAKERS India Conference 2021 also instituted the awards to celebrate and acknowledge new voices of inclusion in the entrepreneur ecosystem.





Nikhil Rungta, Country Manager of Verizon Media in India said, “Women leaders in India are blazing a trail as changemakers, innovators, and successful entrepreneurs. Through these awards, MAKERS India is celebrating the growing influence and impact of women leaders and entrepreneurs who are advancing in their fields, emerging as valuable contributors to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Their phenomenal achievement is intersecting the Indian government’s efforts to expand the contribution of women towards India’s future economic growth.”





Launched in strategic partnership with YourStory in October 2019, MAKERS India aims to accelerate the women’s movement in India.