Challenging times greets the best of people, those who dare to take steps towards their dreams. Such difficult times call for generous amounts of patience, hardwork, and resilience to sail through them. Developing such resilience requires one to access our inherent inner mental strength, and stay strong.





Here are a few quotes that are testament to the fact that roadblocks are to be crossed, and it is not a point to stop and sulk.

"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.





"I can be changed by what happens to me but I refuse to be reduced by it." - Maya Angelou, poet.





“Enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare.” - Angela Duckworth, psychologist and author.





“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.”- Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the UK.





"The fruit of your own hardwork is the sweetest." - Deepika Padukone, actor.





“Grief and resilience live together.” - Michelle Obama, former first lady of the US.

“Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying 'I will try again tomorrow'.” - Mary Anne Radmacher, author.





“Turn your wounds into wisdom.” - Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, producer, and author.





"Don't be afraid of solitary journeys. Being responsible for your success and failures makes you stronger." - Priyanka Chopra, actor.





“This life is what you make it. No matter what, you’re going to mess up sometimes, it’s a universal truth. But the good part is you get to decide how you’re going to mess it up.” - Marilyn Monroe, actor.





“You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it, and draw on it when you need it.” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.

"At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can." - Frida Kahlo, painter.