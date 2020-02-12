12 inspirational quotes to positively uplift your day

These inspirational quotes will help uplift you and work as positive affirmations during difficult times.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
23rd Feb 2020
It is believed that positive energy is contagious. One person’s positive vibes can help create an enthusiastic and encouraging atmosphere. As Maya Angelou once said, “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”


A positive attitude can help you become a rainbow in someone else’s life, as well as yours. Positive words and affirmations have shown to have positive correlations in results, as people tend to believe more in what they want to achieve.


Here are some uplifting quotes that you can use as positive affirmations to help tide you over difficult phases of life. 


Demi Lovato Quotes


“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” — Helen Keller, Author


“Every day brings new choices.” - Martha Beck, Life Coach


“Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.” - Mary Lou Retton, American Gymnast


“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” - Dolly Parton, Singer-Songwriter


“Hard work keeps the wrinkles out of the mind and spirit.” - Helena Rubinstein, American-Polish Businesswoman

Nicole Kidman quote

“Be positive and laugh at everything.” – Alexandra Roach, Actress


“If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more.” - Oprah Winfrey  


“Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong.” - Ella Fitzgerald, American Jazz Singer


“Every day may not be good... but there’s something good in every day.” - Alice Morse Earle, American Historian


“You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens.” - Mandy Hale, Author


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


