68.5 pc of women hope to return to workplace in 2021: study

By Tenzin Norzom|1st Mar 2021
In a survey by JobsForHer among 3,200 women, a whopping 3,127 agreed on the positive impact of remote working. 916 women showed interest in career development courses.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As much as 68.5 percent out of 3,200 women surveyed hope to return to the workplace, just like the pre-pandemic times, a study conducted by JobsForHer revealed. A good 31.5 percent expect continued to work from home.


Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO of JobsForHer said that the past year has been challenging with work-from-home becoming a norm.

working women

(Representative image)

The Bengaluru-based startup, focused on empowering women through employment and reskilling, asked women about the new norm of remote working, upskilling, and the future of work. 

 

Released a week ahead of International Women’s Day, the survey was aimed at understanding preferences and anticipations of women in the workforce.   As much as 3127 women agreed on the positive impact of remote working with 30.4 percent stating that doing away with daily commuting helped them focus on work. An additional 30.3 percent embraced getting to spend more time with families while 20.4 percent of respondents believe remote working opened new opportunities across cities. 18.9 percent of the lot were able to save money due to remote working.

 

28.6 percent (916 women) showed interest in career development courses.  

 

ALSO READ

Work-from-home job offers for women rise amid COVID-19 crisis
“More and more women are now aspiring to climb the professional ladder and progress to leadership roles and remote working has unlocked new opportunities for women across the country. We expect a surge in the number of women upskilling themselves in the coming months to join the workforce or to rise through the ranks,” she added.

 

Founded in 2015, the platform has connected 1.85 million women with over 7,000 companies so far.


The platform reported a 30 percent increase in job opportunities for women in March last year compared to the same month in the previous year. The rise was particularly notable in metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur left a 7-figure salary job to become a disruptor in the digital world

India’s richest self-made woman under 40, Devita Saraf on building an empire worth Rs 1,200 Cr

Chloe Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win Best Director at Golden Globe Awards

Diagnosed with HIV at 18, and given only 3 months to live, this changemaker continues to raise awareness about the disease

Daily Capsule
Made in India for the world
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Chloe Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win Best Director at Golden Globe Awards

Vinesh Phogat returns to mat with gold in Kyiv tournament, pins rival in final

How this woman entrepreneur is using WhatsApp to scale her upcycled clothing brand

Woman elated as PM Modi lauds her for reviving dried lake in MP

12 quotes to get you walking, running, and valuing health

Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter