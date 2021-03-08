Women's Day: Govt says women farmers key for making Indian agriculture self-reliant

Women are the backbone of the Indian agriculture sector, and their contribution is pivotal in making the sector self-reliant, the government said on Monday.





Addressing a virtual event organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to commemorate International Women's Day, two union ministers of state for agriculture -- Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary -- spoke about women's contribution in every sector, including agriculture.

Rupala highlighted the central government's various schemes that are aimed at empowering women in every aspect of life, while Choudhary lauded women's contribution to the agriculture and farming sectors.

Choudhary emphasised that "the role of women is pivotal in realising the aim of doubling farmers' income," an ICAR statement said.





Stating that women are the backbone of Indian agriculture, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said women's contributions are significant in helping the agricultural sector to prosper.





The council is committed to build-up women leadership in the farming and agricultural sectors, he added.





Madhya Pradesh MLA Archana Chitnis stressed on ensuring nutritional security and quality education for the women involved in agriculture.





In another development, the Maharashtra government's budget for 2021-22, presented on International Women's Day, offered one percent concession in stamp duty if the property is transferred exclusively in women's name.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday presented a budget with a revenue deficit of Rs 10,226 crore in the state Legislative Assembly.

The size of the annual plan is proposed at Rs 1,30,000 crore, the minister said.





The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the state's economy, said Pawar, informing that the tax revenue as per the revised estimates for 2020-21 is expected to be Rs 2,18,263 crore.





Considering the current slowdown in the national and state economy, it will not be easy to achieve the revised revenue estimates, but the government will make full efforts to achieve the revised target, Pawar said.





"On International Women's Day, I propose concession in stamp duty of 1 percent over the prevailing rate, exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only," he said.





"Due to this concession, there will be a revenue shortfall of around Rs 1,000 crore," Pawar added.