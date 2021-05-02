In times of coronavirus, inspirational quotes that will help you understand, ‘this too shall pass’

With India in the midst of an alarming second wave of COVID-19, the mood is one of gloom and doom. People are grief-stricken at the loss of their loved ones, and others are facing the disease themselves. With oxygen and medicines in short supply in some states, the situation is one of absolute panic and helplessness.





But the pandemic also has given us ordinary young men and women who are doing extraordinary work to help people in distress. They are procuring medicines, oxygen, volunteering to look after the ill – the list is endless. It’s these bravehearts that we need to celebrate and remember when we look back.





While it’s difficult to be entirely optimistic, we must believe, “this too shall pass”. Here are some quotes that will help you along the way.





“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” – Louisa May Alcott





“Life is short, but it is wide. This too shall pass. - Rebecca Wells





“And let its meaning permeate each day. Whatever comes, This too shall pass away.” - Ella Wheeler Wilcox





“You may not always have a comfortable life. And you will not always be able to solve all the world’s problems all at once. But don’t ever underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.” — Michelle Obama





“Everybody goes through difficult times, but it is those who push through those difficult times who will eventually become successful in life. Don't give up, because this too shall pass.”

― Jeanette Coron





“Optimism means better than reality; pessimism means worse than reality.” – Margaret Atwood





“When I look at the future, it's so bright it burns my eyes.” - Oprah Winfrey





“There are so many difficult things we're living through in the world today, so many horrible events, but we cannot let them stop us. No matter what happens, I feel you must move forward with optimism and not get totally sideswiped.” - Gloria Estefan





“No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit.” - Helen Keller





“We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” - J.K. Rowling





“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”— Martin Luther King, Jr.





“Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the ‘hero’ within us is revealed.” – Bob Riley