[Funding alert] Healthtech startup NIRAMAI receives research funding from CDC Group for COVID screening solution

Deeptech health startup ﻿Niramai﻿Health Analytix on Tuesday raised research funding from UK-based development finance institution and impact investor CDC for NIRAMAI FeverTest, which was launched last year.

NIRAMAI FeverTest is a smart software that enables screening for COVID-19 symptoms in public places by leveraging computer vision and AI to analyse and monitor crowd compliance to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Bengaluru-based startup’s COVID-19 screening tech helps screen for symptoms like fever and respiratory illness at entrances of workplaces, hospitals, educational institutions, residential communities, and public places.

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director, South Asia at CDC Group said,

“Tracking and controlling rapid community spread of the virus remains a key challenge. NIRAMAI FeverTest is a technology that will amplify the efforts to save lives, preserve public safety, and reduce the economic impact of the pandemic in India. Its innovative solutions will complement the national response to combating COVID-19 and we are pleased that the technology can support India in meeting the challenge head-on, bolstering the country's steps toward bringing the pandemic under control.”

The technology is deployed in two major railway stations of Bengaluru in partnership with South Western Railways, which helps Railway Protection Force personnel to seamlessly scan thousands of commuters for compliance to COVID-19 protective measures.

“The financial support from CDC has enabled us to successfully pilot our AI-enabled COVID screening product at IT tech parks, schools and some hospitals across Indian cities,” Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO of NIRAMAI stated in a release.

Backed by Pi Ventures, NIRAMAI is a pioneer in developing AI and thermal-imaging-based breast cancer screening solutions. The startup’s cloud-hosted analytics solution uses big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms for early breast cancer screening.

In June 2020, NIRAMAI launched a home-based screening service for breast cancer at home, ensuring that a female technician will assist within 48 hours of booking an appointment.