Amazon India launches two all-women delivery stations in Kerala

Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in Kerala in the towns of Aranmula (Pathanamthitta District) and Kodungallur (Thrissur District) and operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs). These stations will provide job opportunities to more than 50 women in the region.

This is in addition to the company’s two all-women delivery stations in Chennai and Kadi, Gujarat.

In a press statement, the company said that launch of these all-women delivery stations complements Amazon India’s efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment.

The women at the Amazon all-women delivery stations in Aranmula

The DSP program is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers. For many partners, this program is their first entrepreneurial venture. They leverage their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfill delivery promises to customers.

It also added that the launch of these stations in these towns not only enables Amazon India to deepen its reach to customers in and around these areas but also provides growth and work opportunities for DSPs and the associates they hire.

These stations are completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles. As part of the programme, all associates receive training support in customer service, handling packages, technology and safety. The company has introduced various safety measures including building feedback mechanisms, and a dedicated helpline number that can be used or any support or help needed during the day.

Speaking about the launch of these stations, Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said, “We are committed to providing women with equal access to work, growth opportunities and resources that enable them to expand their horizons. The launch of these two all-women delivery stations in Kerala is an extension of our continuous efforts to provide women with safe and fulfilling opportunities, and we remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them.”

Maya Vinod, a woman delivery associate from the all-women delivery station in Aranmula said: “Being a delivery associate has empowered me to be financially independent, and I find solace in the fact that I do not have to depend on others. The respect I have received from customers and my peers is unparalleled. I am grateful to set an example for other women and showing them that they, too, can achieve their dreams."

Through its operations network that comprises Fulfilment Centers, Sortation Centers in over 19 states and a robust delivery network, Amazon India has created unique and flexible work opportunities for women, the LGBTQ community, military veterans and the differently-abled, amongst others.