Ola Electric Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

"An Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and co-founder ﻿Ola Electric﻿, in his blog on Ola Electric's FutureFactory, before adding,

"Today, I am proud to announce that Ola Futurefactory, will be run entirely by women. We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally."

ALSO READ Inside Bhavish Aggarwal's bold dream to make India a global hub for electric vehicle production

He added that this would be the first in a series of initiatives the company is undertaking at Ola to create an inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board.

"We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills, and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory"

Bhavish added that enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but the lives of their families and communities. Providing women parity in the labour workforce can grow India's GDP by 27 percent, he further stated in the blog.

"But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12 percent. For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritise upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce," said Bhavish.

Ola Future Factory is ready to manufacture its first batch of two million electric vehicle (EV) scooters by 2021-end and spearhead India's green revolution.

Ola Electric announced the launch and prices of its much-awaited electric scooter — S1, with two variants S1 and S1 Pro, on the 75th Indian Independence day. The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,000, respectively.

Moreover, the company is planning to manufacture 10 million two-wheelers by 2022, and its Phase I has an annual production capacity of two million.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.