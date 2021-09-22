How Satya Hinduja plays with different sounds to create meaningful, transformative, and healing music

Born into a family that loved music, Satya Hinduja’s initiation began at a very young age. It was the only thing, she says, that she was attracted to. Cousins would often recall playing jingles that came on television by ear, and soon she began taking classes in classical and semi-classical music.

Invited to sing on All India Radio (AIR) at a very young age, her natural musical talent guided her at every step. Travelling to London and Switzerland often to visit her uncles, she was exposed to global music. When MTV launched in India (she was 13), it broadened her musical vision even further.

The daughter of industrialist Ashok Hinduja says that while her initial schooling years provided very little in terms of musical training, she found a tutor, Bismarck, who would guide her musical energies in the right way.

“He taught me the guitar while his daughter taught me the piano. Before I found him, I would go to different music teachers’ homes and be disappointed. Meeting Bismarck caused a complete shift in life experience. He told me about the Berklee College of Music, and I knew then, before I finished my Class 10, I had to go there,” she recalls.

In between, she says multiple personal and environmental trauma caused her music “to shut down”. But she persevered – as she knew her life was empty without music.

Exposed to trauma and music

The day she entered Berklee was also when 9/11 happened. “I was suddenly exposed to world trauma. It was one of the biggest ones because one of the flights had taken off from Boston airport,” she says.

Satya says, it was chaos and mayhem as classes were not conducted the way they should have for the first three months. Leaving a safety net at home and moving to a country far away and then being sucked into a trauma like 9/11 was heart-wrenching.

But as time went on, Satya began playing many classical guitars and composed with the instrument. She admits it was a huge culture shock going from an “intimate experience with music” to a plethora of possibilities – music technology, jazz music theory, traditional music theory, song-writing and music therapy.

“As an independent thinker following my trajectory, when I walked into Berklee, I was in the category of students starting at the base level. There were students younger than me writing symphony orchestras while I was still learning to write one note because India is so different from the US when it comes to schooling. Americans learn a lot of music in their formative years,” she says.

Soon, she would dabble in song-writing, shift to film scoring and merging electronic music with different world music and film soundtracks.

Exploring different realms

Satya returned to India and started working in the film industry with music directors Salim-Suleiman for six-and-a-half years.

But as a musician who was constantly evolving with music, she wanted to explore more. She collaborated with mixed media artists and entered the pleasing arts space. She also dabbled in DJing, making her journey “a story of energy rather than music as a subject”.

In this process, she was invited to speak at the Ink Talks in 2013, before which she completed a Master’s in Electronic Music Production from Dubspot (NY).

“My talk focused on how different sound frequencies impact us. I played the sound of a siren versus the sound of the ocean. I started talking about how naturally when we are in a city like Bombay, noise pollution impacts our brain at a very subconscious level we don’t even know of because we are used to the cacophony of noises versus when we move to a completely natural environment,” she says.

She met a neuroscientist from San Francisco at the conference who would change her life and music forever.

Satya explains, “He was talking about his journey in meditation music and trying to find his life path. He decided to go to the Himalayas to test the brainwaves of the meditating monks. I was intrigued and asked him how we could work together.

“He gifted me one frequency of 136.10 cycles of sound per second, for the heart chakra, and that was the birth of the Alchemic Sonic Environments,” she adds.

Satya used the frequency as a foundational drone in Indian classical music and composed around it. The effect was life-changing.

“I lost time and space for three hours. I lost consciousness of the cognitive mind, the thinking mind, the monkey mind while I sat still, staring out of the window, even though I wasn’t aware that I was being taken into a profound meditative state for the first time in my life. It was quite exciting, scary, revelatory, and everything in between.”

Before this, a question that kept persisting during Satya’s research revealed the metaphysical Hindu concept of Nada Brahma (the primal sound of being). She then began incorporating the symbolism of ancient wisdom and yoga sutras within her minimalist and experimental music. She discovered the interconnectivity between Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Kinesiology, Quantum Theory, and Vedic philosophy.

Deep listening experience

Alchemic Sonic Environment [ASE], simply put, is a multisensory deep listening experience designed to invoke states of reflection, receptivity, and exchange.

“I decided to classify it as a different genre so that people could have access to it. If you start telling people it’s healing sound; there may be objections because it’s not proven yet. So, I decided the name the actual compositions, Alchemic Electronica. I was soon merging electronica with Buddhist chants, western instruments and deep tuned it to fit the frequency range of the planet’s as well so that people could engage with it,” she says.

The Alchemic Sonic Environments, Satya elaborates, has a larger vision. She took it to Oxford, a summit in Dubai, and introduced people to the experience first and then built an ecosystem to normalise it.

After COVID happened, we started to find similarities of resonance with mental health projects. In May this year, we led a particular three-hour segment, “Spotlight India”, of the Hinduja Foundation at the Global Never Alone Summit 2021 that initiated a worldwide conversation on mental health.

Through ‘Spotlight India’, Hinduja Foundation wanted to offer the audience in India (and beyond) positive coping strategies to help them move from trauma and stigma to inspiration and action.

“We aim to build the Alchemic Sonic Environments in the field of early childhood development, how it impacts brain and body, and how we can merge new healing techniques with ancient wisdom, practices, and emerging technologies,” she explains.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.