Social commerce platform ﻿Trell﻿has acquired ﻿Womaniya﻿ — the community that helps empower women to become self-aware when it comes to wellness and self-care. The acquisition is aimed at improving efficiency, helping, and facilitating collaborations among the women's community.

Speaking on this acquisition, Pulkit Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Trell, said,

“We are happy to welcome Womaniya's impressive team to the Trell family. Womaniya is a great strategic fit for Trell and will create significant value for the community of women who account for more than 60 percent of our user base, and they generate more than 72 percent of the content on Trell. With Womaniya's expertise and Trell’s reach, we will create innovative solutions that educate and empower women, as well as provide them with financial inclusion and the freedom to monetise through social commerce.”

Womaniya has been dedicated to providing support and credible information on a variety of topics, including menstrual health, child care, nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness, to name a few.

Expressing their delight on the association, Siddharth Kothari and Lakhan Suchdev, Founders of Womaniya, said,

“Through Womaniya, we were able to build a strong community of over 400,000 women from Tier-II and III cities of India. To grow and reach out to more women with credible sources, we always wanted to explore how a sustainable business can be built on a community foundation. Trell, as a social commerce platform, has successfully integrated commerce with the content and community offerings. We are excited about our collaboration with Trell. It will enable us to empower more women across the country.”

Founded in 2016, Bengaluru-based social commerce platform ﻿Trell has over 50 million monthly active users. It hosts over 600 brands on its platform from across categories including beauty, personal care, health and wellness, men’s grooming, etc.

In August 2020, Trell launched 'Shop' section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment and has over 600+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion, and mom and baby care categories.

