Renowned women's rights activist, poet, author Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

Eminent women's rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 75.

Bhasin, a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries, breathed her last at a city hospital.

The news was announced by activist Kavita Srivastava on Twitter.

The chant of 'Azaadi' which echoed across protest sites in the country is said to have been popularised by Bhasin as a feminist slogan against patriarchy.

Netizens took to Twitter to condole Bhasin's demise.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan wrote:

Social activist Harsh Mander also expressed grief at her passing away.

"Immense grief at passing of Kamla Bhasin. She has been and will remain a massive influence on many generations, teaching us by word, action, poetry, song & storytelling the equality of genders. She loved life, loved people," he tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole her death.

He shared her poem and posted a message, "Farewell to the inspiring Kamla Bhasin, voice of women's empowerment, heroine of girls' education, immortal poet."

Historian S Irfan Habib said, "Very sad to hear about the tragic demise of dear friend and an exceptional human being Kamla Bhasin. We were just discussing her health yesterday but never realised that she will leave us next day. You will be terribly missed."

Save the Children India, in a tweet, said, "Your legacy will live on in songs of hope and writings of courage. The spirit of movement will continue to ignite change. Rest in glory Kamla Bhasin. Your work will continue inspiring our collective efforts to drive change for every girl towards a vision of equality you espoused".