Swiggy announces two-day paid period time-off for its female delivery partners

Foodtech unicorn ﻿Swiggy﻿ on Wednesday announced a two-day paid period time-off every month for its regular women delivery partners.

“Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig,” Swiggy stated in a blog post.

The Bengaluru-based startup stated it will remain cognizant of the challenges women delivery partners face, “especially with respect to access and safety.”

Ashwini Nandkishore Pepiya, Swiggy's first female delivery partner in Gujarat

To ensure safety measures and equal opportunity, the startup is replacing delivery time restrictions capped at 6 pm as a safety measure for female delivery partners to introduce dinner slot deliveries, starting from Bengaluru.

However, delivery partners — regardless of gender — can decline deliveries to areas they feel are unsafe without having to face any questions or disincentives. The startup will also impart robust virtual safety training modules covering situational training and Swiggy SOS-emergency support usage guidelines.

The SOS service, available on its app since July 2021, connects delivery personnel to a Swiggy helpline, local police, or an ambulance.

The startup also claims to be working with restaurant partners in Cochin to ensure access to clean and safe restrooms. It has also tied up with Shell to ensure access to restrooms across all their petrol stations in the country.

In July this year, Swiggy raised $1.25 billion in funding from Softbank Vision Fund and existing investor Prosus.

In April, it raised $800 million in funding in a round led by Falcon Edge, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac, and Goldman Sachs, according to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing by the company.

By 2025, the startup said it will cover deliveries of over eight lakh kms everyday through electric vehicles. It started trials for the same in August and partnered with Hero Lectro, a leading e-cycle manufacturer and Fast Despatch logistics.

