Why this journalist decide to bootstrap a D2C beauty brand that focuses on organic products

A journalist by profession, Paridhi Goel realised that the world of news and everyday work wasn’t her cup of tea. Keen to do something new and different, Paridhi started learning Spanish and continued for the next two years.

It was during this time she and her then boyfriend and now husband had many conversations with people who said there was no beauty brand that was organic and helped resolve skin issues.

These conversations resulted in the birth of Delhi-based D2C beauty startup ﻿Love Earth﻿ three years back.

“We came up with our own rose water and sent it to a number of people who were eager to use organic products. Initially, they did not like it, but later they loved the product. That was our breakthrough moment. We also sent it to several influencers and asked them to try it. Most were so happy that they promoted the product and our brand for free. That gave us the confidence and motivation to launch our line of organic products,” Paridhi says.

Love Earth Products

What does the startup do?

The startup offers skincare, haircare, and body care products, all of which are SLS and paraben free. Paridhi says the team’s aim is to “help people get rid of all their skin, hair, and body care issues with organic products”.

Love Earth was among the first few homegrown brands to be listed on Nykaa in 2019.

In the initial days, Paridhi popularised the brand on Instagram through multiple collaborations and varied content that got them more than 80,000 followers. Products are currently available on platforms like Purple, Nykaa, and their official website.

The bootstrapped startup, which employs a team of 20, focuses on the fact that no chemicals or preservatives are used and only government-approved ingredients are utilised. The price range is also affordable.

“We have a community of about 100 influencers who approve products; we need 95 percent approval before we launch any product. Packaging also plays an important role because we try to minimise the use of plastic. Plus, whenever there is an oil serum that has active ingredients, we make sure to pack them in dark bottles because those ingredients lose their character in light-shaded bottles,” says Paridhi.

It takes about eight to nine months for the team to launch a product, including research, feedback, and packaging.

Love Earth now offers more than 70 products for all types of skin: oily, dry, combination, and sensitive.

The challenges along the way

Paridhi says the “biggest challenge has been to target our audience since it was a homegrown brand”.

“Another challenge was the R&D. We have done endless samplings before picking the final product. We still do that whenever launching a new product, but over time we’ve learned to do it faster and more efficiently. Packaging was also a major concern - leakage was an issue in the initial few months. The brand is called Love Earth and we wanted to minimise the use of plastic and worked hard to come up with environment-friendly and breakage-free packaging,” Paridhi says.

She adds that whenever the team launches a new product, the idea is to create items that are different from brands already selling similar products.

“We finalise at least two to three samples for each product and before launch distribute them to bloggers and influencers who give us genuine feedback,” Paridhi says.

All products are tested for months before they are launched and are certified by WHO, Ministry of Ayush, Drug and Cosmetic Department, and FSSAI.

Market and the future

An Avendus report says India’s D2C business will be worth $100 billion in five years. India has as many as 600 D2C brands – a number that will significantly grow in the next five years — and more than 16 brands with an annual turnover of more than $60 million. Some of the beauty startups include ﻿Juicy Chemistry﻿, ﻿Nykaa﻿, ﻿Plum﻿, ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, Pilgrim, Bellora, Vilvaah, and others.

But, Paridhi says their quality sets them apart. Apart from that, customers can “track their orders and our grievance department is very active while responding”.

“Our website’s UI is so easy that a user does not need any assistance while placing their order. Lately, we have also started blogs on our website to educate users,” she says.

Speaking of the future, Paridhi says, “We are planning to launch a number of new products. The brand is already popular but we want to spread the word across the country. We are also launching our brick-and-mortar store to reach a higher audience.”