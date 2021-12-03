Meta announces safety initiatives for women users on Facebook, Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc (formerly ﻿Facebook﻿) announced key safety initiatives for women in India using the company’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The company is on track to spend $5 billion this year on developing safety and security features for its platforms globally, said Director of Global Safety Policy at Meta, Karuna Nain.

She added that the company had spent $13 billion on safety and security efforts since 2015 and currently works with 40,000 employees to support this.

“At Meta, building a safe online experience has been a priority and our commitment and efforts to keep women safe are industry leading. While we continue to build and invest to ensure online safety, the launch of these initiatives today is another step towards our commitment,” said Karuna, in a statement issued by the company.

The initiatives include the launch of StopNCII.org platform to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate images and the launch of a women’s safety hub for access to information and resources across Hindi and 11 Indian languages.

StopNCII.org has been set up by Meta in partnership with UK Revenge Porn Helpline. Victims can proactively send their hashed intimate images to the platform once they receive a threat. The image stays on the victim’s device and if someone tries to upload it, the platform recognizes the image hash and the complaint is pushed up in the reviews for immediate action.

The second resource, Women’s Safety Hub includes video-based safety training modules and is available across multiple Indian languages to encourage more women to use social media.

Karuna Nain mentioned that Meta had introduced the India-specific feature for users on its platforms to restrict the people they interact with, to encourage safe social behaviour online.

