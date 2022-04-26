MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh launches mentorship programme Gyaan Day for Shark Tank founders

Ghazal Alagh, a Shark on Shark Tank India and Co-Founder, ﻿Mamaearth﻿ and ﻿The Derma Co.﻿, hosted Gyaan Day - a one-of-its-kind mentorship programme exclusively for her Shark Tank portfolio on April 25. It saw participation from six startups from Ghazal’s Shark Tank portfolio namely The Sass Bar, Sunfox Technologies, Gold Safe Solutions Ind., Nomad Food Project, Beyond Water, and Humpy A2.





Aimed at empowering budding entrepreneurs, Gyaan Day offered access to the right tools and skills to grow and scale their businesses.

Ghazal Alagh with Riskha (The Sass Bar)

The programme began with Ghazal and her team of senior leaders sharing tips on brand building, selling on marketplaces, and growth marketing using Facebook and Google. In the second phase leading ecosystem partners like ﻿Shiprocket﻿, IPLIX Media, Emyza, STartup Buddy, ﻿TechSevin﻿, etc., shared tips around logistics, warehousing, influencer management, ﻿Shopify﻿, and finance.





The programme also got the teams connected with accelerators like ﻿Amazon﻿ Launchpad, ﻿Blinkit﻿, and ﻿Bigbasket﻿ Accelerator, and gave a glimpse of communities like D2C Insider led by the community founder Abhishek Shah. Gyaan Day helped these founders decode various aspects of building a brand such as Growth marketing, Marketplace basics, Brand basics, Basics of finance, Influencer basics, Logistics & warehousing basics, etc.

Talking about the initiative, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of MamaEarth and The Derma Co. said,

“I truly believe that to be an entrepreneur you don’t need a fancy degree or huge amount of capital, rather, your passion is enough to help you survive and thrive. That’s exactly what I spotted in the startups that I invested in passionate individuals. I am truly invested in all of them and their startups and I would like nothing more than to see them succeed. Therefore, I launched Gyaan Day, a one-of-its-kind mentorship programme that could help these founders scale their businesses. We are deep-diving into all aspects of brand building that early-stage startups founders should know about. I am confident that together we’ll make these ventures a huge success.”

Rishika Nayak Shetty, Founder of ﻿The Sass Bar﻿, said, “Shark Tank was a game-changer for us. Not only it helped us raise funds, but gave us access to mentors. Being on Shark Tank and getting the opportunity to be mentored by Ghazal Alagh, the woman who built MamaEarth along with Varun, is nothing short of a dream come true.”





“For last few months people have been asking us if the sharks are helping us, or is it just the money, today’s event has given us so much to take back and talk about how Shark’s are truly mentoring us scale our businesses.” added Jay from Humpy A2 Foods





Outside of Shark Tank, Ghazal has invested in many women-led startups like Uvi, Vaari, BlissClub, Protouch, etc. She says her vision is to see many more women-founded unicorns over the next 5 years.