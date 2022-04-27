Menu
[Funding alert] Mira Kapoor backs Zama Organics as an investor

By Pooja Rajkumari|27th Apr 2022
Zama Organics says it works directly with farmers, producers, and artisanal makers to provide high-quality groceries, fresh fruits, and veggies that are organic and healthy.
Organic and healthy grocery startup ﻿Zama Organics﻿ announced an investment and collaboration with Mira Rajput Kapoor as the latter invested an undisclosed amount as a part of its recent fundraiser. 


The funds will be used to scale operations. The startup plans to expand its presence in other cities through its own operations along with a network of ecommerce sites as well as by investing in wider digital messaging via relevant groups of content creators. 

Meet the woman entrepreneur who used ‘chakki’ to start an organic foods brand


Founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa in 2018, Zama Organics says it works directly with farmers, artisans, and producers with the sole purpose of making available trusted choices of healthy and organic products for consumers, 


Commenting on the collaboration, Mira says, “You are what you eat, it’s just a fact – wholesome and real food choices are crucial ingredients for a happy and healthy life. As a long-time Zama customer, I’m happy to support Shriya and her vision for Zama Organics as well as her single-minded focus on making clean and healthy eating a way of life while we celebrate our love for food together."

This woman entrepreneur is making organic food more accessible through her D2C grocery brand


Shriya adds, “We are really excited to have Mira as our investor as she is holistically committed to clean ingredients and conscious choices. We hope to spread the message of healthy eating and sustainable living together with this collaboration”


Based out of Mumbai, Zama Organics has over 300 SKUs ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables to daily essentials and groceries. The brand has marquee angel investors like Ajay Kaushal, Director, and Co-Founder of BillDesk; Arjun Lamba, Director, Guardian Advisors, and Jay Mehta, Director, Mehta Group among others. Zama hopes to expand its operations beyond Mumbai in the near future.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

