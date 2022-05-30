Menu
Anita Hassanandani launches clean skincare range Better Beauty

By Rekha Balakrishnan
May 30, 2022, Updated on : Mon May 30 2022 10:50:48 GMT+0000
Anita Hassanandani launches clean skincare range Better Beauty
Actor-entrepreneur Anita Hassanandani has launched a luxurious, sustainably-crafted, and scientific skincare range Better Beauty’exclusively on the clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon.
Popular actor and a new mom in town, Anita Hassanandani has launched a luxurious, sustainably-crafted, and scientific skincare range ﻿Better beauty﻿exclusively on the clean beauty marketplace, Vanity Wagon.


According to a press statement, the brand caters to the vision of providing pure, potent, and proven skincare solutions in the clean-beauty market. Better Beauty sits at the intersection of luxury and eco-consciousness. This skincare range falls in the exemplary category of bio-compatibility and is suitable for all skin types.

anita

Anita Hassanandani has launched a skincare range, Better Beauty

ALSO READ

Anita Hassanandani swears by the divine mantra of clean, minimal, and scientific skincare.

Better beauty claims to be cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS and mineral-oil free. The product line promotes a simple skincare routine with potent ingredients to fit in perfectly with the fast-paced life.


The range includes a hydration booster moisturiser, skin-balancing HA cleanser, VC20 Intense boost serum, and a skin beauty buffet serum, starting from Rs 799.

Speaking at the launch, Anita Hassanandani said, “I believe in preaching what I practice. During all these years in the showbiz, makeup remained my constant companion. But the phase of motherhood made me realise the importance of clean skincare. Thus, I came up with a brand of my own, which is pure, proven, and potent."

She adds, "The brand is all about the ideologies I believe in, sustainable, pure and minimalist approach towards skincare. The vision behind this brand is to establish a bio-compatible and environment-friendly skincare range, which will not only take care of your skin but also the environment.”


Naina Ruhail, Founder, Vanity Wagon, said, “Vanity Wagon believes in the idea of clean beauty. The vision behind Better Beauty aligns perfectly with the objectives of Vanity Wagon. We are more than happy to launch the brand exclusively on our clean-beauty marketplace because we associate with its basic ideology. I consider Better Beauty as one of the most important additions to our Vanity Wagon family. We are launching it because we believe in it.”

Edited by Suman Singh

