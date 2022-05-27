Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
Login
Newsletter

Author Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand becomes first Hindi novel to get International Booker Prize

By Tenzin Norzom
May 27, 2022, Updated on : Fri May 27 2022 05:06:34 GMT+0000
Author Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand becomes first Hindi novel to get International Booker Prize
The 64-year-old author said that she represents a language and culture, and this recognition brings the entire world of Hindi literature, in particular the Indian literature as a whole, into larger purview.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Author Geetanjali’s book Tomb of Sand has bagged the prestigious International Booker Prize this year, making it the first book orginally written in Hindi or any Indian language to win the title. 


Originally written in Hindi and titled Ret Samadhi, it was translated into English by Vermont, US-based painter, writer, and translator Daisy Rockwell.


The 64-year-old author said that she represents a language and culture and the recognition brings the entire world of Hindi literature in particular, and Indian literature as a ,whole into larger purview.


"I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I’m amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled," Geetanjali said during her acceptance speech at the award function held in London on Thursday.

“But behind me and this book lies a rich and flourishing literary tradition in Hindi and in other South Asian languages. World literature will be richer for knowing some of the finest writers in these languages. The vocabulary of life will increase from such an interaction,” she said, as reported by Press Trust of India.

ALSO READ

The Making of “Demons in My Mind” - Journey of a debut author

The novel follows an 80-year-old woman called Ma in northern India who overcomes depression after the death of her husband, and insists on travelling to Pakistan decades after the brutal partition of the two countries. 


As she confronts unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition, Ma re-evaluates her identities as a mother, a daughter, a woman, and a feminist.


Despite traversing through one of the most painful moments in Indian history, the jury of the Booker Prize noted how the book has turned out to be "engaging, funny, and utterly original, and at the same time an urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries--whether between religions, countries, or genders.” 


“This is a luminous novel of India and partition, but one whose spellbinding brio and fierce compassion weaves youth and age, male and female, family and nation into a kaleidoscopic whole,” remarked Frank Wynne, Irish literary translator and chair of the judges at the International Booker Prize this year.


Born in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, in 1957, Geetanjali has authored three novels and has several story collections. Her work has been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean. Now based in New Delhi, Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand is her first book published in the UK. 


(Disclaimer: The story has been updated citing PTI as the source for Geetanjali Shree's acceptance speech.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Role of women entrepreneurs in India’s economic growth story

Surpreme Court recognises prostitution as a profession, orders police to treat sex workers with dignity

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

Millennial moms are big time online shoppers, discover online businesses: Survey

Daily Capsule
Catch all the action at EduStars 2022
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This skincare brand from Himachal Pradesh is combining the best of Ayurveda and modern science

Role of women entrepreneurs in India’s economic growth story

Surpreme Court recognises prostitution as a profession, orders police to treat sex workers with dignity

These serial women entrepreneurs want to solve your skin and hair problems...with shots

Meet para-athlete Suvarna Raj who is fighting for the rights of differently-abled

This Bengaluru-based startup is making the case for non-drinking water tap filters