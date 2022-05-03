Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login
Newsletter

[Funding alert] Kaleidofin closes $5M in second close of $15M Series B round

By Sindhu Kashyaap|3rd May 2022
Kaleidofin, a fintech company, has announced a second close to its $15 million Series B equity round led by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The current fund raise takes the total funding raised by Kaleidofin to date to $23 million.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech startup ﻿Kaleidofin﻿ has announced a second close of $5 million to its $15 million Series B equity round led by Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.


The round also saw the participation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Seattle-based Strategic Investment Fund, angel investors, and existing investors. The latest fund raise takes the total funding raised by Kaleidofin to date to $23 million. 


Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO, Kaleidofin, said, “We are delighted to have investors known for their deep focus on informal sector customers and innovation promoting financial health, as partners. The partnership seeks to offer a broad range of financial services to underserved communities with a specific focus on low-income women customers at scale."

"The new funds will be used to further strengthen all our product lines, but will specifically help us launch and scale our KaleidoCredit business aimed at offer customised credit products for individuals and nano and micro SME customers,” she added.  
Money


ALSO READ

India now has 100 unicorns. What does it mean for valuations in the startup ecosystem?

The startup said the proceeds of this round will be used to strengthen tailored credit solutions for informal sector customers.


The company had introduced KiScoreTM, a supervised machine learning based automated credit health check for informal sector customers in 2020 that has been used to underwrite over Rs 6,300 crore ($830 million) in credit. The credit business will build upon the KiScore model and will offer credit as a platform service for lending to individuals. 


Sucharita Mukherjee and Puneet Gupta started Kaleidofin in 2017 with the aim to offer simple, well-designed, financial solutions to address the needs of over 600 million underbanked customers engaged in the informal economy.


The primary focus of Kaleidofin’s product lines is to increase access and usage of formal digital financial services for customers in the informal sector in a way that can have a transformational impact on their lives. 


Kaleidofin’s key product lines include KaleidoGoals, a goal-based savings solutions; KiScore, a supervised machine learning based automated credit health check for informal sector customers;  KaleidoCredit, a credit as a platform service for lending and debt capital markets use cases; and KaleidoPay, a suite of inclusive payment solutions aimed at non smart phone users who currently cannot make payments using UPI.


Across product lines, Kaleidofin claims to be having over 1.2 million active transacting customers in India. It has created a localised and accessible footprint across 230 districts and 14 states in semi urban and rural India. 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IBM launches STEM For Girls program in Arunachal Pradesh

Know your rights: 10 laws that protect women and their rights

This woman entrepreneur’s home decor platform is empowering closeted artists to monetise their work

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

Daily Capsule
Rescuing India’s dying farmlands
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

IBM launches STEM For Girls program in Arunachal Pradesh

This woman entrepreneur is ensuring last mile delivery for Amazon in Delhi NCR

This RJ from a community radio in Bundelkhand is spreading awareness on climate change

This woman entrepreneur’s home decor platform is empowering closeted artists to monetise their work

After discovering every chemical element has a natural counterpart, this woman entrepreneur started a skincare range in her kitchen

It’s time for a flexible work policy to support working mothers, reveals JobsForHer’s latest survey