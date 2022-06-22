Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
Login
Newsletter

Droupadi Murmu may become India’s first tribal and second woman president

By Rekha Balakrishnan
June 22, 2022, Updated on : Wed Jun 22 2022 05:56:50 GMT+0000
Droupadi Murmu may become India’s first tribal and second woman president
The BJP-led NDA has named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha and erstwhile governor of Jharkhand, as its Presidential candidate.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On Tuesday, the BJP-led NDA named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha and erstwhile governor of Jharkhand, as its Presidential candidate to replace outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.


BJP president JP Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.


The Prime Minister welcomed Droupadi’s nomination and tweeted,

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted,


Today @BJP4India announces the name of Smt. Droupadi Murmu as our candidate for President of India.

With guidance from @PMOIndia @narendramodi, preference is given to a #tribal, a #woman from the beautiful state of Odisha. for the first tribal President for #IndiaAt75.


Sixty-four-year-old Droupadi will be up against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, ex-IAS officer and former minister. The poll is slated to be held on July 18.

Droupadi

Droupadi Murmu is BJP-led NDA's choice for President. Image courtesy: Ministry of Tribal Affairs (GODL-India), GODL-India, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=72732560


The BJP enjoys a vote value of 10.86 lakh in the electoral college, lacking nearly two percent of votes for a majority.


If elected, Droupadi will become India’s first tribal and second woman President.


Here are eight things to know about the NDA’s presidential candidate.


1.    Droupadi was born in Mayurbhanj in Odisha. She completed her graduation from Rama Devi Women’s College in Bhubhaneshwar. She worked as an assistant professor at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research. She also had a stint in the public sector as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of the Odisha government.


2.   She joined the BJP in 1997. She served as Councillor in the Rairangpur Panchayat and as Vice President in the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha.


3.    Since then, she has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) twice from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj.


4.   Droupadi was Minister of State (independent charge) in the BJP-BJD coalition government. She held the commerce and transport portfolio, following which she headed the fisheries and animal resources development ministry.


5.   In 2015, she was appointed the Governor of Jharkhand, and was the first to complete five years in office.


6.   She was conferred Nilkantha award for best MLA by Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2007.


7.    Draupadi was married to Shyam Charan Murmu. She had two sons; and according to news reports, one died in mysterious circumstances and the other in a road accident. Her daughter Itishri is married and settled in Bhubaneshwar.


8.   If elected, Droupadi will become the first Indian President to be born after independence.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Vineeta Singh’s Instagram is a goldmine for lessons in entrepreneurship. Here are our favourites

5 Indian men who fought for women's rights and helped change their lives for the better

Sirona launches period tracker on WhatsApp

[Women in Governance] From corporate cabin to public office–the story of IPS officer Shilpa Dyavaiah

Daily Capsule
Surviving crypto crash
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sirona launches period tracker on WhatsApp

How this woman entrepreneur’s retail-first vegan skincare brand survived the pandemic

World Music Day 2022: Through storytelling and folk music, the Tetseo Sisters take Nagaland to the world

Using every part of the jackfruit, this woman agripreneur from Kerala makes 400 products

Where there’s a will, there’s whey: Two women entrepreneurs building a responsible artisanal cheese brand

[Women in Tech] Diversity and inclusiveness are important to female talent: Marjet Andriesse of Red Hat