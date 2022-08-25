Amazon’s delivery service partner launches first all-women station in Northeast India

Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of Northeast’s first all-women delivery station in Mizoram, which will be operated by its Delivery Service Partner (DSP). The newly-launched station is situated in Champhai, close to the India-Myanmar border.





The station is run by Christina Rindiki, an entrepreneur who started a last mile delivery company called Servico with ﻿Amazon﻿’s DSP program. This station will help deliver Amazon packages to customers in neighbouring areas like Kanan, Kahrawt, Venglai, Vengthlang, Vengsang, and Bethel among others.

K Vanlalremruati from all-women delivery station in Champhai, Mizoram

The launch of this additional delivery station in the North-east region not only enables Amazon India to further deepen its reach to customers, but also provides growth and work opportunities for Delivery Service Partners and the associates they hire. These opportunities will include opportunities ranging from station managers, process associates, and delivery associates.





The company has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness about health and safety, and building various feedback mechanisms, along with a dedicated helpline number for associates to dial in for any support or help needed during the day.





Speaking about the launch of the all-women partner delivery station, Dr Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India, said, “At Amazon India, we are committed to providing women with equal access to work, growth opportunities, and resources that help them broaden their horizon. The launch of the first all-women delivery station in Mizoram is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to give women secure and fulfilling opportunities to become self-sufficient and independent. As Amazon India continues to expand its reach in the Northeast region, the women working at this all-women partner delivery station will serve as an inspiration to many more.”





According to a press statement, the launch of this all-women delivery station complements Amazon India’s efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DE&I) commitment. The company already has five all-women delivery stations operated by partners, one each in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and two in Kerala.





“For me, financial independence is of utmost priority. While working as a delivery associate with Amazon, I always dreamt of stepping in the entrepreneurial path and starting my own logistics business. In 2020, I joined as a supervisor at Amazon’s partner delivery station in Bawngkawn, Aizawal. When I came across an opportunity to start an all-women partner delivery station in Champhai this year, I took a leap of faith, turned my dream into reality and became Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner. This opportunity has also enabled me to empower more women like me and assist them in becoming self- sufficient,” says Christina Rindiki, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner who manages the all-women partner delivery station, Servico2605, in Champhai, Mizoram.





Delivery stations are the starting point for Amazon’s ‘last-mile delivery’ in which ordered products are consolidated from fulfillment centers and sortation centres and delivered to the doorstep of customers in the surrounding area. Over the years, Amazon has invested in deepening its presence in Northeast India and now has close to 70 Amazon-owned and Partner Delivery Stations that ensure direct delivery presence in close to 400 pin codes across the region. Amazon India delivers to all 100% of the serviceable pin codes across the country, with over 97% pin codes with direct delivery presence now able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order.





The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the hinterlands of the country to deliver packages to Amazon customers. For many partners, this program is their first entrepreneurial venture. They leverage their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfil delivery promises to customers.