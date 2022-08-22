Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Srushti Adani, who is making healthcare accessible with medtech

By Sindhu Kashyaap
August 22, 2022, Updated on : Mon Aug 22 2022 01:01:34 GMT+0000
In conversation with HerStory, Srushti Adani talks about her journey of building Wellnest Tech, a medtech organisation that develops self-testing healthcare solutions.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Srushti Adani was 22 years old when she founded Wellnest Tech, a medtech organisation that develops self-testing healthcare solutions. She talks to HerStory about the last four years of delving deep into healthcare and building a connected healthcare ecosystem.


“My parents are doctors and I grew up in the doctors’ quarters near an emergency ward of a hospital. I saw first-hand the importance of access to timely, quality, and affordable healthcare. My parents took a lot of effort to provide healthcare in rural areas through camps where I volunteered as a young kid. But I realised that the impact of a camp was limited by the number of doctors volunteering in the camp,” says Srushti.


After deciding not to become a doctor, Srushti completed her engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, US.


When she was ready to take the entrepreneurial plunge, she was shocked at the blatant stereotypes that arose due to her age and gender.


“The entire sexism towards me was garbed in the form of statements like ‘oh you are too young’. When I was trying to look for co-founders with greater experience who could guide me, I often found people who questioned me about my marriage plans, and if the venture was a ‘hobby’. So, I used to question them back … whether they would raise the same questions if it was a 22-year-old man. Would they still think that the man would change his mind after marriage and kids, or would they call it his ‘hobby’?”


Srushti identified the accessibility issues in cardio related ailments and developed the organisation Wellnest, which doesn't need super-specialty or big infrastructure to operate.


A passionate problem-solver, Srushti was keen to leverage the intersection of technology and innovation to make healthcare accessible and affordable.


Wellnest is a health-tech company established from a desire to employ innovation, design thinking, and cutting-edge technology to solve healthcare problems across the world.

With a goal to reduce diagnostic delay, the organisation uses IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) to develop diagnostic solutions that are affordable, accessible, and actionable.

The company has developed an app-enabled ECG (echocardiography) machine. The machine helps people conduct an ECG test by themselves, which can then be sent to a doctor through the app for analysis.


Advising women entrepreneurs, Srushti says, “Be very self-assured. A lot of people will question you on the basis of your gender. But just be prepared and be confident to sometimes answer back.”

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Women considered as belonging to weaker sections, need to prioritise their inconvenience: HC

The bittersweet tale of author-poet Toru Dutt: One of the founding figures of Anglo-Indian literature

Looking for perfectly healthy skin? These habits can help you achieve it

Everything you want to know about India’s most celebrated female archer Deepika Kumari

Daily Capsule
Lendingkart’s co-lending strategy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The bittersweet tale of author-poet Toru Dutt: One of the founding figures of Anglo-Indian literature

Looking for perfectly healthy skin? These habits can help you achieve it

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Neha Suyal is turning lifestyle of millennials in India’s hinterlands into reality

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Vaishali Sharda’s Mellow is a blend of maternal love and kitchen ingredients

During the pandemic, we learned how Samaaj, Sarkaar and Bazaar work together in a crisis: Rohini Nilekani

Women considered as belonging to weaker sections, need to prioritise their inconvenience: HC