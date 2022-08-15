Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Gender equality: Iceland laws you should know about

By Team YS
August 15, 2022, Updated on : Mon Aug 15 2022 03:11:33 GMT+0000
Gender equality: Iceland laws you should know about
Here are a few pieces of legislation that make Iceland one of the most gender-equal places anywhere in the world
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

If you are a woman, perhaps Iceland is your place to be. It is touted as the most gender-equal country in the world, according to a report by World Economic Forum. Iceland also holds this position for nearly eleven years in a row, followed by three other European countries: Norway, Finland and Sweden. 


The World Economic Forum began measuring the gender gap index in 2006. More than 153 countries are surveyed and they are given points based on the following factors: economic participation, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment. 


While Iceland is still 12.3 perceptual points away from closing the gender gap, there are other countries where the numbers are extremely disappointing. Particularly in the factors that affect gender equality, the political empowerment gap stands out when you look at all the countries in the world. Iceland ranks number one in the world when it comes to political presentation. It has women’s representation by more than 70%. 


What makes Iceland the best in the world when it comes to gender equality? One can find the answers in its laws. 


Let us look at some of the Icelandic laws which make gender equality possible: 

Equal pay for equal work:

According to Iceland’s equal pay law, companies which have 25 or more employees should guarantee that both male and female employees are receiving the same income for the same work. The law has been effectively implemented because companies are supposed to file an annual pay certification. It is interesting to note that there was an equal pay act that dates back to 1961, but it was never enforced. Only when companies were levied fines daily for not adhering to the law that they started following it. 

Parental leave policy:

Known as the Icelandic Act on Maternity/Paternity and Parental Leave which was created in 2000, it is considered the world’s best paternity policy. The law was later amended in 2006 where it increased the parental leave from six to nine months. According to this policy, the government covers parental leave for birth, adoption and foster care for all employees in Iceland. The law even applies to self-employed parents. In this, the parents split the time of leave equally to ensure children grow up with equal care and that their work is also balanced. 

The Ministry of Gender Equality:

To check its progress and demand accountability for creating an equal country, Iceland has even created a ministry whose sole job is to concentrate on gender equality. The ministry includes the Equal Status Council, the Complaints Committee, and a new Centre for Gender Equality. These bodies research, advertise, advocate and check for instances where gender equality hasn’t happened yet. The goal of the ministry is to create a cultural, social and legal approach to gender equality. 

Gender Equality is mandatorily taught in schools:

According to Article 23 of the Act on Equal Status and Equal Rights of Women and Men, gender equality must be taught across all levels of education. From preschool to college, all institutions should include and practice gender equality. Here is what the law states- “Educational materials and textbooks shall be designed in such a way as not to discriminate against either sex.”

40% female representation on companies’ boards:

Article 15 of the Act on Equal Status and Equal Rights of Women and Men says that no public company board or government official or committee should have less than 40% gender equality. The law also states that a company which has more than 25 employees must set up a gender equality program and should review its goals every three years. 


Since the crash of 2009, Iceland has turned itself around. After civilian protests, the conservative government was forced to resign, and a new government led by Social Democrat Johanna Sigurdardottir (the world’s first openly gay premier) took charge. They came to the conclusion that a male-dominated economy and business culture was the reason behind the crash in the first crash. This is why you see policies like the mandatory 40% gender equality on companies’ boards. All the progress that they have made in terms of pushing for gender equality happened after this decision was made. 


India, on the other hand, is placed at the 123rd position, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme last week. This report says that the difference in parents’ response towards boys and girls has even led to malnutrition for the latter. In India, even marital rape is not a crime. 


To level the playground, India will need to introduce stricter laws and work on enforcing them so that the country is a safer place for women and they are granted equal rights.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Vidhi Puri, the entrepreneur who is stirring and shaking up the world of spirits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Nikita Deshpande is bringing transparency and sustainability in the beauty and skincare industry

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

In high spirits: These 5 women are making their mark in the alcobev industry

Daily Capsule
Good Glamm’s babycare strategy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Esha Shukla: The product manager who dreamt big and refused to give up

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Nikita Deshpande is bringing transparency and sustainability in the beauty and skincare industry

Meet Sanober Pardiwalla, Bollywood’s first stuntwoman who performs death-defying stunts

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Ishvari Prasanna took the unconventional course to make a career in golf

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Vidhi Puri, the entrepreneur who is stirring and shaking up the world of spirits

From India to the world, this social entrepreneur is reviving Indian fibres with basketry