Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators Story
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Ruchira Kamboj, India's first woman UN envoy, takes charge

By Anju Narayanan
August 03, 2022, Updated on : Thu Aug 04 2022 08:00:04 GMT+0000
Ruchira Kamboj, India's first woman UN envoy, takes charge
As India currently serves a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the 15-nation UN Security Council, Ruchira Kamboj became the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj took charge as India's first woman Permanent Representative to United Nations (UN) today, she tweeted a powerful message—"To the girls out there, we all can make it."


On Tuesday, August 2, Ruchira presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In the same tweet, Ruchira said, "A privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour to hold this position."

Ruchira, 58, a 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was previously Ambassador of India to Bhutan and was in June appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, succeeding Ambassador T S Tirumurti.


A day before she presented her credentials to the UN chief, Ruchira tweeted, "It is my deepest honour to serve my country in this new position."


Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women, Lakshmi Puri, among the highest ranking Indian diplomats in the UN system, described Kamboj’s appointment as “landmark”, and a “new milestone” for women’s leadership at the UN.

While Ruchira is the first Indian woman to be the permanent representative, Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit had been designated the chief delegate to the General Assembly twice.


(With inputs from PTI News)




Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Women entrepreneurs in the artificial intelligence domain

Deepa Malik: The Paralympian who won India’s hearts with her extraordinary story

Barriers to success: What is holding India’s women entrepreneurs back?

Ungendering upbringing: Raising children without bias

Daily Capsule
An NFT universe around esports
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Women entrepreneurs in the artificial intelligence domain

Barriers to success: What is holding India’s women entrepreneurs back?

Deepa Malik: The Paralympian who won India’s hearts with her extraordinary story

What makes women angels "most valuable investors"?

Ungendering upbringing: Raising children without bias

Decoding evil: Inside the stereotypical wicked women of fairy tales