Amazon launches largest all-women delivery station with a delivery service partner in Andhra Pradesh

By Rekha Balakrishnan
September 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Sep 14 2022 11:51:18 GMT+0000
Amazon launches largest all-women delivery station with a delivery service partner in Andhra Pradesh
Amazon's newly launched station in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, is the ecommerce giant's seventh partner delivery station in India operated by only women.
﻿Amazon﻿ India on Wednesday launched its largest all-women delivery station in India to be operated by a delivery service partner in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.


The newly launched station is the second such delivery station in the state that will provide job opportunities to nearly 50 women from the region. It will also enable Amazon India to further deepen its reach to customers as it gets ready for the festive season.

amazon

Madhavi Nagalla - Delivery Associate


The first all-women station in Andhra Pradesh was launched in November 2021 in Piduguralla town of Guntur district.


The initiative will help deliver Amazon packages to customers in neighbouring areas, including Morampudi, Lalacheruvu, Danavaipeta, Prakash Nagar, Tilak Road, and among others.


According to a press statement, Amazon will also provide work opportunities for delivery service partners, including station managers, process associates, and delivery associates.


Amazon has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness about health and safety and building various feedback mechanisms, along with a dedicated helpline number for associates to dial in for any support needed during the day.


Speaking about the launch, Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India, said, “At Amazon India, we are committed to providing women with equal access to work, growth opportunities, and resources that help them broaden their horizons. The launch of India’s largest all-women delivery station in Andhra Pradesh reiterates our commitment to investing and creating opportunities for women in the state. As Amazon India continues to expand its reach in Andhra Pradesh, the women working at this all-women partner delivery station will serve as an inspiration to many more.”


The company already has six all-women delivery stations operated by partners, one each in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, and two in Kerala.


“There are two instances in life when I have been proud of myself – the first was when I won the National Kung fu championship for the first time, and the second was when I started delivering for Amazon at the most crucial juncture in my life. Delivering for Amazon as part of an all-women station in Rajahmundry is one of the best decisions that has positively changed my life. I have now been able to support my family financially and help manage the expenses of the family. I want to continue playing Kung fu and bring glory to my country one day,” said Madhavi Nagalla, a delivery associate from the all-women delivery station in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.


The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in India's hinterlands to deliver packages to Amazon customers. For many partners, this program is their first entrepreneurial venture. They leverage their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfil delivery promises to customers.

Edited by Suman Singh

