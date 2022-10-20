Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

This Naga woman’s weaving unit is a source of livelihood for women who spin, weave, and warp

By Anju Narayanan
October 20, 2022, Updated on : Thu Oct 20 2022 02:56:20 GMT+0000
This Naga woman’s weaving unit is a source of livelihood for women who spin, weave, and warp
Vekuvolu Dozo is a weaver and trainer specialising in the backstrap loom. She established her brand Viko Ethnic in 2020 in Dimapur, Nagaland.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the relatively young Naga United Village in Dimapur (the village came into existence in 1968), Nagaland, sits Vekuvolu Dozo’s small handloom unit with the backstrap loom or the loin loom, which is a familiar sight in this part of the country.


These looms have been in use for generations in Nagaland, and work such that one end of the loom is often fastened to the wall of the house by bamboo poles. They are set at a distance equal to the breadth of the cloth to be woven, and the other end of the loom is attached to a belt and strapped to the weaver’s back, rendering it the name—backstrap loom.


From this tiny hamlet, Veku runs her ethnic weaving brand, Viko Ethnic, which makes home accessories like table linen, apparel, and more, and now has a formidable line of collections with a customer base from across India. The enterprise has onboarded several other women from the village, many of whom are widows, and has given them the opportunity to earn their livelihood using a skill they are familiar with.


In a chat with HerStory, forty-year-old Veku tells all about becoming an accidental entrepreneur.

Viko Ethnic

Vekuvolu Dozo, 40, runs Viko Ethnic out of Naga United Village, Dimapur in Nagaland.

Most loved story

This entrepreneur’s love for coffee inspired her to start a café... on a remote Nagaland highway

The early days

Veku grew up watching her mother and sister sit for hours on the loom to make cloth bags and sell them in the local market as a way of income generation.


“I was never interested to weave at first, but when I was about 18, my aunt taught me to weave because it was a custom that needed to be followed,” says Veku, who belongs to the popular Chakhesang tribe in the region.


Once she got married, Veku moved to Uttar Pradesh with her husband. A few years and two children later, Veku decided she wanted to move back to Dimapur to be able to give her children the same sort of upbringing that she received as a child. Once back in her village, Veku decided she had to find ways to earn and support her family as her children were growing and so were their needs.

“Every woman in my village knew how to weave, but we didn’t know how to earn money from it,” says Veku.

Incidentally, at the same time, Antaran, the social enterprise of Tata Trusts, was running a workshop on craft-based businesses in the village, and Veku decided to attend it. Antaran is a key intervention of the Trusts’ Craft-based Livelihood Programme, initiated to bring seminal changes in craft development. Veku got trained in July 2019, and soon after, started working as a weaver. She even attended a couple of exhibitions as part of Antaran’s cluster.


The workshop also turned out to be a trigger of sorts. In November 2020, Veku decided to start her own enterprise, for which she took a microloan, set up a small space in Naga United village, bought more looms, and onboarded a few other local women too.


From creating designs and training her team to mastering social media and getting on Instagram as a retail platform, Veku started thriving on the everyday challenges that came her way as a newly minted businesswoman.


“I realised that the looms we grew up with had so much potential in them. We started to make home décor products and showcased them at different local exhibitions. People started to talk about us and our work, and more orders came our way,” relives Veku.

Viko Ethnic

At Veku's handloom unit in Dimapur

Most loved story

Tage Rita is raising a toast to women’s entrepreneurship in the North East with kiwi wine

A timely intervention

Since Veku launched her enterprise in the initial months of the pandemic, the team at Antaran helped Veku find various ways of marketing her products, including retailing on online platforms. They also nominated her for the German development organisation GIZ’s Her&Now project, which focused on the ‘Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs and Start-ups by Women’.


“The intervention from Her&Now came at the right moment for me. It is only thanks to the efforts of others who believed in me that I got a grant of Rs 70,000, which went a long way in stabilising my business at the time,” says Veku, adding that she used the money to get a varied range of raw materials from outside Nagaland.


“In Nagaland, it was very difficult to get yarn of different colours, and I couldn’t afford to dye huge amounts of yarn. The funding from Her&Now helped me buy coloured yarn in bulk and store it at my place so that I could use it later,” says Veku.


In August 2021, Veku decided to take things to the next level and started sowing cotton seeds so as to have complete control of the manufacturing process–from sourcing the raw material to selling the completed product. “The cotton seeds we sowed last year have shown promising results. We want to make and dye our thread, and I believe as a team, we are capable of doing it,” remarks Veku.

Viko Ethnic

Vekuvolu Dozo's family.

Giving back to the community

Although Veku’s story as an entrepreneur is well-known in the region, there is one aspect of her that is still largely unknown and gives a glimpse of the human behind the entrepreneur.


Many years ago, while living in UP with her teacher-husband, Veku came across a six-year-old girl from her community who had lost both her parents and did not have many relatives willing to look after her. Veku decided to adopt the girl, and now, the 16-year-old lives with Veku and her three children as part of the family.


Veku also adopted a boy, now 18 years old, who has been under Veku’s care since his mother died at a young age.


Veku’s handloom products are available on her Instagram handle, which is under her name, and on WhatsApp. The products include handbags, pouches, table linen, pure cotton mekhelas (wrap-arounds), and more. Veku’s products have even travelled as far as Paris through exhibitions.


“I should say I'm blessed because I have a good business, a good team, very good kids, and a very supportive husband,” concludes Veku.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

Know your rights: 10 laws that protect women and their rights

5 Indian men who fought for women's rights and helped change their lives for the better

Why this IIT graduate decided to start an edtech startup that trains kids in 21st century skills

Daily Capsule
Tribe Capital remains bullish on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The Good Glamm Group partners with Project Naveli, Workverse to help girls from underserved communities

Women’s path to leadership still an uphill journey, says study

Graphic novel on 20 women entrepreneurs launched in New Delhi

Is enough being done for women with menopause in India?

The biggest factor in retaining women in tech is providing equality of opportunity, says Padmini Gopalakrishnan of AMD

Women's participation in the solar industry is critical to India's net zero ambitions