Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Women must take the lead in decision-making positions at the workplace

By Kanul Goenka
November 06, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 06 2022 02:11:32 GMT+0000
Women must take the lead in decision-making positions at the workplace
To attract, engage and retain the younger generation of women - fairness, and genuine care, addressing their unique needs while involving them in the decision-making process would be the key drivers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

There has been a lot of debate and discussion on the importance of having a higher representation of women in the workforce, more so at leadership levels. Companies that work towards the goal of certifying a company as a great place to work and for women to get the acknowledgment they deserve at their workplace has come up with data that brings a ray of hope for workplaces.


A recent study by Great Place to Work® India highlights that the best workplaces understand and value the unique needs of their diversified workforce. Women in these stellar organisations, find resources for better work-life balance and opportunities for them to enhance their learning and development. The best is on their way to cracking the code with 78% of their women reporting that their organisation provides special and unique benefits for them as against 70% from the rest.    

Not female leaders, just leaders 

To see more women in decision-making positions, it is necessary to ensure women grow in their careers. Women are still being held back even in this modern, progressive period for a variety of reasons, such as the challenge of juggling home responsibilities with work.


The world is slowly changing. The conventional, rigid way of thinking about gender stereotypes has changed over time, leading to a more equitable workplace. In order to reflect how strong women are in the workplace and in their private lives - attitudes, laws, and social, economic, and political institutions have evolved. Women employees over the past year, feel there is more focus on their leadership development, and they have more career opportunities.


For example, at Dow Chemical, self-nominations are accepted from mid-management female candidates with a minimum of two years of service at Dow. Each self-nomination is scored by a selection committee and each selected participant is matched with the sponsor that fits more with their career growth aspirations. Nominations are evaluated and scored based on evidence of career planning, commitment to professional growth, and demonstration of Dow's leadership values. 

Inclusion, not just diversity 

Feedback from women in the workforce has become more favourable, resulting in work cultures that are increasingly becoming unbiased and meritocratic.


At Myntra, a series of brown bag sessions are conducted, where they can have a direct connect with women leaders and have meaningful 1:1 conversations, thus getting inspired to overcome their personal challenges.  


All in all, women in the workforce are gradually but surely, finding their seat at the table, exerting their influence, and narrowing the gender gap in work experience. To attract, engage and retain the younger generation of women - fairness, and genuine care, addressing their unique needs while involving them in the decision-making process would be the key drivers. It is essential to have active conversations with them to personalise their learning & development programmes, and not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach.  

Conclusion

The gender gap will diminish over time as individuals work for gender equality in the workplace. Companies have a higher chance of succeeding when they use a variety of leadership styles, rather than those that are perceived as conventionally feminine or masculine.


Organisations must encourage women in leadership roles to be more productive and demonstrate their latent potential, hence expanding workplace diversity, it is a difficult endeavour that will need the support and involvement of everyone in the firm. For a bright future, we need more women in mentorship programs, as well as more women mentoring women.


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)




 

 

 

 

 

 

Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This techie-turned-entrepreneur is building a nutritional startup for women

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Sonal Biyani—investment banker by day, stand-up comic by night

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet the women entrepreneurs championing financial inclusion with fintech startup Jify

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Kalpana B, CEO of Grant Thornton dGTL, on juggling multiple roles and dealing with biases

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the young lawyer whose startup aims to straighten out legal hassles and more for entrepreneurs

Inclusive culture to generate more profit for public, private businesses: NAMA roundtable

War diary: This book chronicles the life of 17-year-old Asha-san’s life in Netaji’s Indian National Army

This economist-turned-belly dancer believes there is much to research in the dance form. Here’s why

Meet the co-founder of the world’s largest startup accelerator programme for women in tech

Encubay launches Fempreneurs Upskilling Program with US Consulate General, StrongHer Foundation, and MyStepUp