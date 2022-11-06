There has been a lot of debate and discussion on the importance of having a higher representation of women in the workforce, more so at leadership levels. Companies that work towards the goal of certifying a company as a great place to work and for women to get the acknowledgment they deserve at their workplace has come up with data that brings a ray of hope for workplaces.





A recent study by Great Place to Work® India highlights that the best workplaces understand and value the unique needs of their diversified workforce. Women in these stellar organisations, find resources for better work-life balance and opportunities for them to enhance their learning and development. The best is on their way to cracking the code with 78% of their women reporting that their organisation provides special and unique benefits for them as against 70% from the rest.

Not female leaders, just leaders

To see more women in decision-making positions, it is necessary to ensure women grow in their careers. Women are still being held back even in this modern, progressive period for a variety of reasons, such as the challenge of juggling home responsibilities with work.





The world is slowly changing. The conventional, rigid way of thinking about gender stereotypes has changed over time, leading to a more equitable workplace. In order to reflect how strong women are in the workplace and in their private lives - attitudes, laws, and social, economic, and political institutions have evolved. Women employees over the past year, feel there is more focus on their leadership development, and they have more career opportunities.





For example, at Dow Chemical, self-nominations are accepted from mid-management female candidates with a minimum of two years of service at Dow. Each self-nomination is scored by a selection committee and each selected participant is matched with the sponsor that fits more with their career growth aspirations. Nominations are evaluated and scored based on evidence of career planning, commitment to professional growth, and demonstration of Dow's leadership values.

Inclusion, not just diversity

Feedback from women in the workforce has become more favourable, resulting in work cultures that are increasingly becoming unbiased and meritocratic.





At Myntra, a series of brown bag sessions are conducted, where they can have a direct connect with women leaders and have meaningful 1:1 conversations, thus getting inspired to overcome their personal challenges.





All in all, women in the workforce are gradually but surely, finding their seat at the table, exerting their influence, and narrowing the gender gap in work experience. To attract, engage and retain the younger generation of women - fairness, and genuine care, addressing their unique needs while involving them in the decision-making process would be the key drivers. It is essential to have active conversations with them to personalise their learning & development programmes, and not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach.

Conclusion

The gender gap will diminish over time as individuals work for gender equality in the workplace. Companies have a higher chance of succeeding when they use a variety of leadership styles, rather than those that are perceived as conventionally feminine or masculine.





Organisations must encourage women in leadership roles to be more productive and demonstrate their latent potential, hence expanding workplace diversity, it is a difficult endeavour that will need the support and involvement of everyone in the firm. For a bright future, we need more women in mentorship programs, as well as more women mentoring women.





