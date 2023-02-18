Smriti Mandhana to lead RCB in Women's Premier League

With the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) all set to start on March 4, it's exciting times for women's cricket in the country. At the auctions for the WPL recently, India's star opening batter Smriti Mandhana received the highest offer at Rs 3.4 crore, from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) proving that women's cricket has finally come into it own.





On Saturday, RCB announced Mandhana as the captain of the women's team ahead of the inaugural WPL 2023.





Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman RCB, in a press statement, said, “Smriti is central to our 'Play Bold' philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB into greater heights.”





Speaking on her appointment as captain, Mandhana said, “It is such a great feeling to see Virat (Kohli) and Faf (du Plessis) speak so much about leading RCB and I would like to thank the management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from fans who I am told are best in the world. I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL"





Mandhana is well-known for her splendid performances in the T20 format over the last decade. The opener has made 2,661 runs across 113 T20s, averaging 27.15, with a strike rate of 123.19.





Faf du Plessis, RCB men’s team captain, said, “It’s been a great couple of months for RCB, firstly getting a women’s cricket team and then assembling a really strong team. I am very confident that our women’s team captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best Smriti Mandhana, see you at the games.”





Virat Kohli, whose association with RCB began 16 seasons ago, also welcomed Mandhana and said, “A captain isn’t just a leader of the group but is someone who creates a culture and carries the legacy forward by earning the respect of everyone around. Faf did a tremendous job by helping each and every one to grow and excel under his leadership. I thoroughly enjoyed my time playing under him. Now it is time for another No 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Go well, Smriti (Mandhana), you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world."





A highly decorated player, Mandhana's accolades include the ICC Women Cricketer of the Year, for scoring 855 runs in 22 matches in 2021. She is also an Arjuna Award winner. On the T20 circuit, Mandhana has played for Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder (Women’s BBL), Western Storm (Kia Super League), and Southern Brave (The Hundred).