Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Casting director Panchami Ghavri on building an early career

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:21:41 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Casting director Panchami Ghavri on building an early career
Panchami Ghavri is a casting director who has worked for films like Wake Up Sid, Uri, Brothers, Gehraiyaan, and more to find the right talent for Bollywood.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

“I am the most annoying person to watch a movie with,” says Bollywood casting director Panchami Ghavri. 

“My husband says that he doesn’t want to watch anything with me because I keep pausing and taking pictures of actors, or making notes to reach out to them later. I am always thinking about finding the right face and the right talent to give them the opportunity to work in better and bigger films and shows,” she adds.

Ghavri has loved Bollywood movies since childhood. So much that she quit college in her second year to join her first job as a casting director for the Bollywood film Wake Up Sid. 

“At the time when I started, casting director was a fairly new career path and I never planned to do it. Casting needs interaction with a lot of people and I feel like my social and friendly nature helped me reach out to people really easily,” she says.

Ghavri has been the mind behind getting the right cast for some of the Bollywood hits like Uri, Kapoor&Sons, Brothers, Gehraiyaan, and Netflix drama series Masaba Masaba. 

She is of the opinion that as times change, people start focusing on building their career at an earlier stage. 

“The Gen Z is quite enterprising and so it is a natural phenomenon for them to start their career early,” she says.

While being young and extremely extroverted has helped her push her career growth, she is not immune to judgements and biases as a woman born in India.

“When I meet these uncles and aunties who don’t even probably like what we as women do in our lives, I try to understand their perspective. It’s mainly because they are brought up in a certain way and it was a very different time when they were growing up. But I feel that at the workplace, we have to make a choice of what kind of people we want to collaborate with. I work with a super progressive team, thankfully, who give me the space for creativity and some room to breathe,” explains Ghavri.

As someone who dropped out of college, she advises women leaders to continue with their education while building their careers. But for herself, she has no regrets about starting early.

She is confident that casting is not the only thing she has mastered. 

“I want to do so much more than casting. I definitely want to open a cocktail bar at some point. I also want to do something with food. I have so many dreams and I'm gonna achieve all of them,” she concludes.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra