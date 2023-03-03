[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How entrepreneur-turned-life coach Jaya Khanna undertook an inward journey and is helping others do the same

Delhi-based Jaya Khanna was running a travel company in the year 2019. But when she came across a seminar on life coaching, she felt that there was a new calling in her life.

“I wanted to add value to people’s lives. I am more connected to the humane side than the business side—expansion, money making or promotion,” says Jaya.

Soon Jaya enrolled herself in a life coach course. She used her learnings to bring about changes in her own life and that of her family members. This gave her the opportunity to explore herself and transform her mindset, thought process, and behaviour.

“People started to notice the changes and compliment that I had become a different person and asked me what I had done to myself. I feel everyone should enroll themselves in life coaching programmes to explore their untapped potential,” she says.

Jaya’s family has been her biggest source of support, despite not knowing much about her new career choice.

However, switching lanes from an entrepreneurial stint to something completely different comes with its own highs and lows. Jaya recalls that one of the earliest challenges was exploring ways of personal branding on social media and keeping up with the latest trends.

Another challenge she continues to face is convincing people the importance of life coaching, especially those who are in need of some guidance. Elderly people and men question the need for life coaching.

“Clients who are older to me in age and men have a hard time accepting advice from a woman. I think it stems from the ‘typical Indian mentality’ about women. The key to deal with such clients is to find the right way to deliver the coaching,” says Jaya.

Jaya feels that life coaching has led her to an inward journey and is transforming the environment around her. However, there is some apprehension about the legitimacy of life coaching among people. Jaya feels it stems from people’s habit of being in the passenger’s seat while life takes its own twists and turns.

“People like to give gyaan or advice, but the case is different when they have to receive it. They have a mentality of letting things be the way they are,” she says.

Advising future women leaders, Jaya says, “Whatever you do, check on yourself and ask yourself if you are you earning the respect you deserve. Are you respecting yourself? These are important questions that we need to ask as women. Also, find things that give you peace and happiness.”