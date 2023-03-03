Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How entrepreneur-turned-life coach Jaya Khanna undertook an inward journey and is helping others do the same

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:21:52 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How entrepreneur-turned-life coach Jaya Khanna undertook an inward journey and is helping others do the same
Jaya Khanna feels life coaching is essential for everyone to explore their untapped potential.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Delhi-based Jaya Khanna was running a travel company in the year 2019. But when she came across a seminar on life coaching, she felt that there was a new calling in her life. 

“I wanted to add value to people’s lives. I am more connected to the humane side than the business side—expansion, money making or promotion,” says Jaya. 

Soon Jaya enrolled herself in a life coach course. She used her learnings to bring about changes in her own life and that of her family members. This gave her the opportunity to explore herself and transform her mindset, thought process, and behaviour. 

“People started to notice the changes and compliment that I had become a different person and asked me what I had done to myself. I feel everyone should enroll themselves in life coaching programmes to explore their untapped potential,” she says. 

Jaya’s family has been her biggest source of support, despite not knowing much about her new career choice. 

However, switching lanes from an entrepreneurial stint to something completely different comes with its own highs and lows. Jaya recalls that one of the earliest challenges was exploring ways of personal branding on social media and keeping up with the latest trends. 

Another challenge she continues to face is convincing people the importance of life coaching, especially those who are in need of some guidance. Elderly people and men question the need for life coaching.  

“Clients who are older to me in age and men have a hard time accepting advice from a woman. I think it stems from the ‘typical Indian mentality’ about women. The key to deal with such clients is to find the right way to deliver the coaching,” says Jaya.  

Jaya feels that life coaching has led her to an inward journey and is transforming the environment around her. However, there is some apprehension about the legitimacy of life coaching among people. Jaya feels it stems from people’s habit of being in the passenger’s seat while life takes its own twists and turns.

“People like to give gyaan or advice, but the case is different when they have to receive it. They have a mentality of letting things be the way they are,” she says. 

Advising future women leaders, Jaya says, “Whatever you do, check on yourself and ask yourself if you are you earning the respect you deserve. Are you respecting yourself? These are important questions that we need to ask as women. Also, find things that give you peace and happiness.”

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra