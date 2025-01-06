Startup and news updates: Daily roundup (January 6, 2025)

From significant developments in the venture capital ecosystem to new startups being launched, today’s headlines highlight significant developments across diverse industries. Companies are leveraging technology and strategic leadership to address evolving market demands and unlock new opportunities.

Here’s a roundup of key stories:

Featured stories:

Co-founder of upGrad, and Ayush Mathur, an early team member at hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO, have founded BorderPlus.

The company, a talent mobility platform which connects blue-collar workers to global oppurtunities, aims to bridge workforce gaps and focus on providing access for workers from emerging markets like India.

BorderPlus will focus on Germany’s healthcare sector and has plans to expand into other areas like hospitality, retail, teaching, and more along with exploring additional geographies in the future.

The company also marks Kumar and Mathur reuniting after more than a decade since the duo’s time at Parthenon Group.

Venture capital firm Accel launched its eighth India-focused fund, earmarking $650 million to invest into early stage startups.

The company aims to invest in companies operating in Enterprise AI, service-as-software startups, along with consumer and wealth management companies.

Interestingly, the new fund comes at a time when early-stage funding has lagged behind growth-stage and late-stage investments.

Founded in 2019 by Kishan Tiwari and Rimanshu Pandey, TSAW Drones is offering on-demand parcel delivery for sectors like healthcare, ecommerce, and quick commerce.

With various drone models carrying different payloads, the startup is emphasising on transporting medical supplies, food, and other goods.

In the next three year, the startup is planning to expand its drone hub network, deploying more interconnected hubs.

Funding News:

Gen-AI driven healthcare startup Consint.AI raised Rs 5 crore in seed funding led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The newly raised funds will be used to bolster product enhancements, sales expansion, and development of advanced Gen-AI features.

“At Consint, we are pioneering GenAI-driven platforms like CIPHR.ai and Risk.ai to solve complex challenges in healthcare transactions and personalized care. Our focus remains on advancing our Generative AI capabilities to drive innovation, deliver impactful solutions, and empower businesses globally to achieve seamless operations and value-based care. This funding accelerates our mission to lead the charge in AI-powered healthcare transformation," Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Consint.

Smart building solution provider Spintly raised Rs 3.5 crore in a round led by Spyre VC.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand its presence and strengthen senior management roles as well as broaden the capabilities of its smart building solutions by utilising AI and machine learning.

The funding round also participation from Accel India, Chakra Growth Fund, Alumni Ventures, and Doctor Technology, according to a statement by Spyre VC.

Other News

Ranjan Pai’s family office appoints Dr Shravan Subramanyam to lead medical technology platform

Claypond Capital, the family investment office of Ranjan Pai, on Monday appointed Dr Shravan Subramanyam to lead its medical technology platform.

Subramanyam, who was previously the Managing Director of Wipro-GE Healthcare, will head strategy and execution of the platform that focuses on medical equipment and digital solutions for domestic and export market.

“The next decade holds a lot of promise for medical innovation and integration of various technologies, particularly digital solutions. I look forward to working closely with med-tech companies on behalf of Claypond, to scale up their presence in South Asia and overseas”, said Dr. Subramanyam.

Odisha Yatri launch

Odisha Chief Minister launches Odisha Yatri App to the state

Chief Minister of Odisha Shri. Mohan Charan on Monday launched mobility platform Odisha Yatri.

The platform is a collaboration between the state government, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, Capital Region Urban Transport, and Moving Tech, the parent company of ride hailing platform, Namma Yatri.

The initiative is live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network and aims to provide drivers with a zero-commission, direct-payment model. The platform will connect drivers directly with the passengers.

Odisha Yatri will soon expand to include public transport booking, real time tracking, and tourist site ticketing. The rolling out of these features is expected to coincide with key events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar this month.

Honasa Consumer appoints Lokesh Chhaparwal To Lead Technology and Engineering

Mamaearth’s parent company Honasa Consumer on Monday appointed Lokesh Chhaparwal as its Senior Vice President, Technology and Engineering.

In his role, Chhaparwal will be heading the company’s technological strategy and focusing on integrating advanced tech solutions to support Honasa’s growing customer base.

"As we continue to innovate and evolve, technology will play a critical role in how we shape the future of the BPC industry. Lokesh brings a wealth of experience in leveraging data to enhance customer experiences and streamline business operations. His track record of driving technology adoption and his vision for leveraging data to create meaningful, personalized connections with our consumers makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility signs MoU with C4V for battery technology development

Electric vehicle manufacturer Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New York-based lithium-ion battery technology company, C4V.

Under the partnership, the companies aim to develop advanced battery cells customised to meet specific performance requirements of Wardwizard Innovations EV portfolio.

Additionally, Wardwizard and C4V will work together to define product specifications, develop prototypes, and conduct rigorous testing.

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Innerwear and Athleisure brand Page Industries on Monday appointed Karthik Yathindra as its CEO, effective April 1st, 2025.

Yathindra has held several leadership positions within the company during his tenure, overseeing areas of Sales, Retail, Product, Marketing and Supply Chain.

“We are thrilled to have Karthik as our new CEO,” said Ganesh V S, Managing Director, Page Industries Ltd. “Having worked alongside him for many years now, I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our position in the industry and help us achieve our strategic goals.”

Kati Patang expands into the UK with acquisition of stake in ChadKP Holdings

Premium beer brand Kati Patang on Monday said it has acquired a 23% stake in ChadKP Holdings, marking its entry into the UK market.

The deal, which was facilitated through its UK subsidiary, is in line with the company’s ambition to expand its global presence.

Additionally, the company has also entered into a three-year licensing agreement to brew its gluten-free Saffron Lager at Chadlington Brewery, which is operated by ChadKP Holdings.

“We are delighted to embark on this exciting venture with Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn Chadlington," said Shantanu Upadhyay, Executive Director of Kati Patang.

"This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community-driven growth. By uniting our expertise, we aim to establish a strong foothold in the UK and Europe, offering a unique blend of Indian artistry and British brewing heritage,” he added.