[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From a WhatsApp group to a brand for curly hair: the journey of ManeTain founders

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 12:19:36 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From a WhatsApp group to a brand for curly hair: the journey of ManeTain founders
Yuba Khan and Hinshara Habeeb in 2018 founded Manetain, a haircare brand for people with curly hair.
The ﻿Manetain﻿ journey began when two women started discussing a problem they shared: maintaining their curls.

Kochi-based auditor Yuba Khan and Mumbai-based dentist Hinshara Habeeb were part of a WhatsApp group that focused on haircare tips and products for women. 

“Yuba and I belong to really humid regions of the country and struggle to find the right products for our hair. The products that we used to order from abroad were very expensive. Our discussions gave us the idea of helping other women with curly hair embrace their locks,” Hinshara says. 

In 2018, they founded Manetain, a haircare brand exclusively for curly-haired people. While Hinshara operates from Kochi, Yuba contributes from Mumbai. 

The duo were introduced to an approach called Curly Girl Method when they joined the WhatsApp group in 2016. The approach was introduced by Lorraine Massey, a UK-based hair stylist, author, and founder of DevaCurl. The approach discourages the use of sulphate-based products and chemical treatments that destroy natural curls. 

“We both enjoyed talking and educating people about the Curly Girl Method and wanted to make it a full-time job. And, ManeTain was born,” Yuba adds. 

ManeTain offers a range of products, including hair washes, shampoos, conditioners, heat caps, satin bonnets, scrunchies, and pillowcases. So far, they have their brand has grown into a strong community of 10,000+ curly heads.

In 2023, ManeTain bagged an investment of Rs 75 lakh for a 10 per cent equity from Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, 

Having different backgrounds academically and professionally, the founders’ skills have been complementary. Working from a distance, the duo thinks of ManeTain as a “sisterhood” as opposed to just a business partnership. 

However, any business led by women is bound to face some amount of bias. 

“Sometimes, vendors who we source containers and bottles from don’t take us seriously. At times, I have to take my husband to get the work done. But I feel the support from our families has been the main reason we have been able to overcome these challenges,” Yuba says. 

Advising future women leaders, Hinshara says, “Learning curves are the way to go. They make the journey challenging yet interesting. This is the female era. We have so many opportunities now to scale up the ladder.”

She adds that women in business need to take charge of their numbers - be it revenue, cost-cutting, or anything else. “This gives us clarity and a grip on the business while scaling up.”

Yuba offers her advice. “Do whatever you want to do, but ensure proper planning, seek advice from the right people, and take things slow, because the journey can get overwhelming.”

Edited by Teja Lele

