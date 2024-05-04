Content, contentment, collaboration–tips on creativity from Tao Art Gallery’s curator and artists

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 765 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Mumbai’s Tao Art Gallery exhibits the works of artists such as Vipul Prajapati, SH Raza, Sanjay Kumar, Bhartti Verma, and Smita Mandlik. A recent exhibition, titled When the Moon is Nine Months Full, also featured experimental multi-media artist Seema Kohli (see our earlier coverage here).

“The first half of 2024 is focussed on some major artists like Kisalay Vora, along with our gallery’s participation in the India Art Fair,” Creative Director Sanjana Shah tells YourStory.

She balances out the exhibition plan to involve both established artists and younger upcoming ones. “In the latter half of the year, we look forward to solo shows by artists like Viraj Khanna and Jayesh Sachdev,” Shah adds.

This is followed by exhibits at Art Mumbai, which has established itself as a major event in the city. “Overall, it is a full year with lots of art and experiments to look out for,” she enthuses.

Art collectors in India are becoming more active, she observes. “The pandemic was a unique period where we experienced our homes in a different way and realised the lack of creativity around us,” she recalls.

“The limited social stimulation made us realise how important art is, and it was consumed voraciously online! Now there is a whole new crop of younger collectors who are keen to own artworks they personally like and resonate with,” Sanjana explains.

Newer audiences want to learn about art and build a longer-term collection that is an investment in and of itself. “There is also an increasing interest in new and innovative mediums with textile taking the forefront,” she adds.

“People want to see experimentation and quirkiness in the art they select. They want something that is a statement and reflective of the unique times we are in,” Sanjana affirms.

The art gallery team is headed by Kalpana Shah, herself an accomplished artist. “My next project will be an international show. I am now expanding my mediums to do justice to my multiple instincts of expression,” she describes.

As featured in this photo essay series, she enjoys experimenting with the dynamics of multi-coloured beads and pearls on canvas and acrylic plates. “Recently, I have been working a lot on mixed media installations,” she adds.

“These installations feature circular forms that extend to my ongoing explorations on ‘My Universe’ as a concept. I like the textures and perspectives that mixed media allows for,” Shah explains.

She is looking to finalise some international partnerships since she wants her art to be accessible to a global audience. “The themes I explore are universal. I am open and excited to collaborate and communicate with varied art appreciators and collectors,” she enthuses.

Artist Seema Kohli says she is pleased with the audience responses to her exhibition at the gallery. “As Mumbai Art Week was on, people from various far-off areas of Mumbai had come to visit. The walkthrough and the general enthusiasm were very encouraging,” she proudly says.

She has also recently published a book on her art practice of 40 years. “Artists have a biological need to create. Success is secondary,” she describes.

She also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Walk your own path, experiment, experience and create. Be transparent to your inner self – and content and contentment both follow,” Kohli signs off.

