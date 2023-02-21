Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

BlueStone set to raise fresh funds from Temasek: Report

By Prasannata Patwa
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 05:10:00 GMT+0000
BlueStone set to raise fresh funds from Temasek: Report
Online jewellery seller BlueStone is aggressively building its manufacturing capacity and plans to open 100 more stores across India in FY23.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online jewellery retailer BlueStone is in advanced talks to raise fresh funds from Temasek, Singapore's state investment firm. Talks have reached the last stages and the deal could be closed in a few weeks, according to a report by Deal Street Asia.

A query sent to BlueStone did not elicit any response until the publishing of this story.

The Mumbai-based jewellery seller has plans to open 100 more stores across the country in FY23. It is also aggressively building its manufacturing capacity and invested $3 million to open a manufacturing unit in Jaipur, last year.

Started in 2011 by Gaurav Singh Khushwaha, who earlier ran Chakpak, BlueStone sells gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery across digital and offline stores. Accel Partners and Saama Capital were the firm's initial backers; others, including Kalaari Capital, IIFL Holdings, and IvyCap Ventures, joined in later. Ratan Tata is also one of BlueStone's backers.

The platform currently competes with Lightbox-backed Melorra; GIVA, which is backed by A91 Partners; and Tiger Global-backed CaratLane, which was later acquired by Tata Group-owned Titan.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mintoak raises $20M Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures

Decoding FMCG’s role in fostering India’s economic dream

Fipola served legal notice on non-payment of dues

MyGate lays off 30% of employees

Daily Capsule
MyGate lays off 30% of employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Elixia Inc collaborates with Flipkart; in advance talks to raise funds

‘Successful automation can eliminate backup failures’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

The impact angel tax has brought to startups in India

MyGate lays off 30% of employees