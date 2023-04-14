CMRL launches women-driven bike taxis

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has joined hands with ﻿Rapido Bike Taxi﻿ to launch women's bike taxi services to provide safe and reliable last-mile connectivity to CMRL passengers, especially women.

Around 50 exclusive women's bike taxis will be placed at five metro stations across Chennai, namely, Thousand Lights, Teynampet, Egmore, Saidapet, and Government Estate, and will be extended to other metro stations based on demand.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Tamil Nadu comes in light of CMRL's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable transportation options and enhance customer experience.

(Source: Chennai Metro Rail)

“The initiative also aims to generate employment opportunities while providing a reliable transportation option for women metro riders,” the release said.

Rajashree, a 24-year-old school teacher and a regular bike taxi commuter, says she has taken close to 400 rides on Rapido and ﻿Ola﻿ bike taxis in the last year. She picked bike taxis after realising that autos were charging her more for the same distance.

“I was paying close to Rs 250 every day from home to the college where I teach one way by autorickshaw. And in most cases, the drivers invariably asked for Rs 50 more than the fixed amount, so on some days I was paying Rs 300,” she told YourStory.

While she never felt unsafe while using bike taxis driven by men, she welcomes the new initiative with open arms. Rooting for bike taxis she says, “Autorickshaws take 45 minutes to an hour for me to reach the college whereas I cover the same distance in half an hour on a bike taxi.”