Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Story

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet

President Droupadi Murmu took her maiden sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI, which took off from the Indian Air Force base in Tezpur, Assam.

Press Trust of India7599 Stories
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet

Saturday April 08, 2023,

2 min Read

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took her maiden sortie in a fighter aircraft at the Tezpur air base in Assam.

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI, which took off from the Indian Air Force base.

"Achcha laga (felt good)," Murmu told reporters after completing her 25-minute sortie.

President

President Droupadi Murmu. Images credit: @rashtrapatibhvn on Twitter

Murmu, who was on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati. She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After landing at Tezpur, Murmu received a guard of honour by IAF personnel, followed by an official briefing on her flight aboard the Sukhoi aircraft.

She then reached the hangar wearing the flying suit and waved to the waiting journalists before climbing the ladder to board the aircraft.

The president also posed with her pilot and other officials in front of the aircraft.

After sitting in the cockpit, a woman officer helped her put on the helmet and complete other technicalities. She waved from the cockpit just seconds before the aircraft canopy was shut.

Alighting from the aircraft after the 25-minute sortie, she again posed with the group captain and waved to the waiting journalists.

Though no media interaction was scheduled with the president, she said, "Achcha laga (felt good)," when a waiting journalist asked her how the sortie was.

Murmu is the third president after A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil to take a sortie in a fighter aircraft. Her predecessors, however, had taken their rides from the Pune air base.

Wrapping up her Assam tour, Murmu left Tezpur around 12.30 pm.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Kanu Priya Sharma who wants India to pick and mix candies

This woman started India’s largest export house that supplies to Gap, Walmart, Target, and H&M from her home

Remya Haridas: 5 things you should know about this new woman MP from Kerala

How Aayushi Kishore-led Fire-Boltt is capturing the wearables market

Daily Capsule
In the new space age with Agnikul
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Not your average Jane: This startup is reimagining travel for Indian women

The need to improve women's representation in tech

As long as I live, I will play and win, says 95-year-old Sprinter Dadi

Goldman Sachs launches report on 10,000 Women initiative