Ride-hailing service and EV charging network ﻿BluSmart﻿ has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC), a skill development council for the automotive sector.

Under Project Sakhi, BluSmart and ASDC will upskill and train 250 women in Delhi-NCR. The primary objective of this collaboration is to provide employment opportunities.

ASDC will conduct three-month comprehensive driver skills training to equip women with the skills and knowledge required for safe and efficient driving. BluSmart will conduct sessions to familiarise women with the unique features and benefits of electric vehicles (EVs).

According to a press release, BluSmart, as the placement partner, will also provide employment opportunities to the trained women drivers with relevant qualification standards certification by ASDC, after standardised screening and driving tests.

"This MoU strengthens our commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity in the transportation sector," said Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and COO, BluSmart.

"By providing training, and a supportive network, we are not just creating job opportunities as drivers, we are fostering a community of empowered women contributing to sustainable and inclusive urban transport," he added.

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, said, "ASDC is thrilled to provide a platform for an inclusive and diverse workforce for clean energy ride experience for residents of Delhi-NCR. This partnership with BluSmart aligns perfectly with our commitment to skill development and empowerment."