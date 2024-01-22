One crore job applications received from women in Tier II and III Cities: Report

The number of job applications received from women in Tier 2/3 cities in 2023 totalled one crore in non-metropolitan areas, as reported by Apna.co, a professional networking and job opportunities platform.

As per the report, over 100 job applications were received per minute from women in Tier II and Tier III cities in 2023. Furthermore, every fourth job out of ten was posted for opportunities in these smaller cities.





Around 80% of these applications are for office-based roles, highlighting the fact that women want to engage in the workplace physically. This also showcases their refusal to let the option of working from home limit their career growth.





“The surge reflects the unstoppable rise of women in reshaping our workforce. This momentum is not just a statistic; it's a loud declaration of women claiming their space in the professional arena. As we look ahead, this wave will only gain momentum, ushering in a future where women play an even more integral role in diverse sectors,” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna.co.





Additionally, the report also highlighted a growing trend of women seeking financial independence and career advancement in diverse fields.

As per the report, there's been a ten-fold increase in managerial job postings in sales support, enterprise sales, advertising, real estate, inside sales, brand and marketing, and ecommerce.





The report also highlighted that these smaller cities have witnessed a salary increase of 22%, outpacing the 15% average rise seen in metropolitan areas. Moreover, there is a surge in fresher hiring within the job market of smaller cities. Approximately 60% of job postings in Tier II and III cities specifically target those new to the workforce, the report says.





According to reports, 2022 witnessed 2.7 crore job applications from Tier-II and III cities, with 87 lakh applications coming from women seeking financial independence.