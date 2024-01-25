Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with thousands of beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local government respresentatives also attended the event.

During the event, the Prime Minister specifically called out Silme Marak of Ri Bho of Meghalaya, who has been responsible for empowering women in her area by organising self-help groups.

According to a release from the Press Information Bureau, Marak's life took a positive turn when she graduated from her small shop to a self-help group. Marak in a short span of time has enabled local women in the creation of more than 50 self-help groups. She has also used the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Bima and other schemes to her benefit. Most of these SHGs are focused on food processing and confectionery/bakery products.

The release added that PM Modi lauded her efforts in empowering women, noted her hands-on experience with government schemes and excellent command over the Hindi language.

“You are very fluent, perhaps even better than me”, the PM said. He also praised her social service orientation and said that "dedication of people like you is the strength behind our resolution to take benefits of the government scheme to every citizen."

"Aap jaise logon se mera kaam bahut asan ho jata hai. Aap hi Gaon ki Modi ho--People like you make my job very easy. You are the Modi of your village”, he added.

Marak recently purchased a Scooty that helps her travel around for work. She also runs a customer service point in her block to help people with information on how to avail of and apply to different government schemes.

Ms Silme has recently purchased a scooty for her expanding work. She also runs a customer service point in her block and helps people to avail government schemes. Her group is active in food processing and bakery. The Prime MInister praised her for her confidence and clapped in her honour.