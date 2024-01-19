PM applauds women beneficiaries of govt schemes, seeks to empower more self-help groups

Mamta Dhindhore, a self-employed woman from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, made the headlines on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded her and her team of 7,500 women from 150 self-help groups (SHGs), during a virtual meeting, for providing awareness, training and assistance to people in obtaining loans under various government schemes.

The virtual meeting was part of PM Modi's interaction with the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra—a campaign to empower rural populations with various schemes and activities. The event saw thousands of beneficiaries from across the country, apart from the participation of union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local representatives.

Dhindore, who comes from a joint family, spoke about how she availed loans, did vegetable farming, and also ran a vegetable shop. The Prime Minister praised her adeptness to the modern world and also applauded the women of her group, who were recording the video in the background. He said they would strike a chord with the many women entrepreneurs present at the event.

Among the other beneficiaries he interacted with was Kalpana Bai, a transgender person from Mumbai and a leader of the Sai Kinnar Bachat SHG, who shared how she grew from begging on the streets to empowering the transgender community through entrepreneurship.

Kalpana, who runs a basket-making and an idli-dosa business, spoke about how the government's Urban Livelihood Mission and SVANidhi schemes had helped her and her community.

Under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, nearly 9.00 crore women are connected with around 83.5 lakh women SHGs, according to The Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Prime Minister said the government is making an effort to empower women further through SHGs and plans to create 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis', as part of this vision.