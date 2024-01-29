Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Trap shooter Preeti Rajak promoted, becomes Army's first woman Subedar

Renowned trap shooter Preeti Rajak has become the Indian Army's first woman Subedar following an out-of-turn promotion after her silver medal performance at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou in China, an official said on Saturday.

Simran Sharma160 Stories
Trap shooter Preeti Rajak promoted, becomes Army's first woman Subedar

Monday January 29, 2024,

2 min Read

Renowned trap shooter Preeti Rajak has become the Indian Army's first woman Subedar following an out-of-turn promotion after her silver medal performance at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou in China, an official said on Saturday.

Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police in December 2022 on the basis of her performance in Trap Shooting, and she was also the first sportswomen from the shooting discipline to be inducted in the rank of havildar, Mhow-based Army Marksmanship Unit's Subedar Major Rajendra Thapa said in a press release.

Based on her stellar performance in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou in China in 2022, where Rajak won a silver medal in the Trap Shooting Team Event, she was awarded an out of turn promotion to the rank of subedar, Thapa said.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information

Credit: X (Additional Directorate General of Public Information-Indian Army)

"Rajak is now the first woman subedar of the Indian Army," Thapa said, adding that the AMU imparts training to Army personnel and prepares them for shooting competitions.

Apart from Rajak, among those who have trained at the AMU are Olympic medallists Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (now a Rajasthan BJP MLA) and Subedar Major Vijay Kumar, the official said.

Subedar Rajak is currently ranked 6th in India (in Trap Shooting event among women) and is preparing for the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the AMU release said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Resources

Let's talk about body shaming

3

Women's Empowerment

Here are the 78 women MPs who are going to be the political face of India

4

Stories

8 landmark judgements that changed the course for women in India       

5

Inspiration

5 ways in which Princess Diana changed the world for good