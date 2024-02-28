Menu
Women Empowerment

EDII, Accenture empower over 13,000 women micro-entrepreneurs through WeAct

WeAct has provided support to women micro-entrepreneurs in the food and agriculture industry, handloom and handicrafts sector, and household supplies.

Rekha Balakrishnan1584 Stories
EDII, Accenture empower over 13,000 women micro-entrepreneurs through WeAct

Wednesday February 28, 2024,

2 min Read

Women Entrepreneurs Access Connect Transform (WeAct), an initiative by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Ahmedabad, with support from Accenture, has provided training and support to 13,470 women micro-entrepreneurs across 17 states and two union territories.


WeAct has provided structured hand-holding support to 5,625 women micro-entrepreneurs in the food and agriculture industry, 5,921 in the handloom and handicrafts sector, and 1,924 in household supplies enabling them to make their businesses profitable and sustainable, according to a press release.


The programme, among other things, helps women with market access, product development, and finance. The press release added that the initiative also facilitates statutory compliance processes, and technological adoption to enhance the competitiveness of women-led businesses.


It also helps member entrepreneurs leverage technology to streamline their operations and compete more effectively in the market.


Under business development services, WeAct offers support in business planning, marketing, and management. This helps women entrepreneurs enhance their business efficiency, increase profitability, and achieve sustainable growth.


“We are thrilled to have trained and supported hundreds of women micro-entrepreneurs through our WeAct initiative. This milestone reflects our dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs, and driving positive change in local economies," said Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII.


Samuel Moses Amarnath, Head of WeAct, has initiated transformative programmes to empower rural women entrepreneurs. The new approach extends to new product development aligning with market standards, elevating packaging standards, and embracing technological advancements such as online marketing, social media marketing, and digital payments, according to the press release.


This has resulted in 100 exhibitions within various corporate premises and grassroots-level exhibitions in 10 states and 29 districts all over India.


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

